Flyers rights group: $0 for consumers as airlines allowed to spread COVID-19

Airline passenger rights group FlyersRights.org today said that $0 are allocated for consumers while the airlines are given green light to spread the virus.

Airlines are given the green light to spread COVID-19 far and wide in the United States with $18 fares from New York City to Florida $38 to many U.S. cities, no ticket refunds, no social distancing by airlines and airports, no testing, and no masking!

Airline travel together with COVID-19’s long incubation time have enabled this pandemic and economic shutdown.

The federal government refuses to make CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force Guidelines mandatory and ignores travel restriction lessons from China, Taiwan, South Korea, and other nations that have reduced infections.

State governors in Hawaii, Florida, and Alaska have ordered 14 day quarantines for incoming passengers, but lack authority to restrict flights or regulate travel.