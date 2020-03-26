China sharply cuts international flight routes to stop imported COVID-19

The Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the following notice on Thursday:

“Each Chinese airline is only allowed to maintain one route to any specific country with no more than one flight per week,” it reads, while “each foreign airline is only allowed to maintain one route to China with no more than one weekly flight.”

The announcement comes after a spike in importedCOVID-19 cases in China this week, prompting the authorities to implement new controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.

While China announced on Wednesday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on its mainland for the sixth time in eight days, imported cases still rose. In total, there were 114 new imported cases over the past two days, the National Health Commission said.

In addition to sharply reducing the number of international flights, Beijing is also requiring that airlines strictly implement protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and take stringent prevention and control measures on flights to and from China.