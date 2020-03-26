Deadliest Coronavirus Countries? Surprising!

The world has been looking at the number of COVID-19 infected per country to identify the countries with the worst outcome.

Another way to identify countries with the worst situation is to look at the number of deadly cases.

It would not be fair to look at the pure numbers per country of course. A realistic way is to compare the number of deaths in a country is based on the percentage of the population. The following table shows the number of death based on 1 Million population.

The results are surprising. San Marino remains the country in desperate need with more than 4 times the cases even Italy has. Italy itself is in dire need. Spain is not too far away.

Iran, the Netherlands, France are on the same level, a little lower, but still very worrisome are Switzerland, Belgium, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and Andorra.

UK, Germany, and the U.S. are not soo worrisome and can be seen as a positive example to keep the situation under control.

The United States as a country is relatively low still, but of course, pockets in the U.S. like New York show a different picture.

Germany, South Korea, and China are on the same low level at this time.

Country/ Number of COVD19 death per million population