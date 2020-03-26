South African Airlines closed for passenger traffic

South African Airways (SAA), a member of Star Alliance announced yesterday its decision to suspend all its domestic flights with effect from Friday, 27 March until 16 April 2020 (inclusive). The decision came after the government announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days aimed at combatting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SAA supports this national effort as announced by the government, to retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19.

Last Friday, SAA announced the suspension of all intercontinental and Africa regional flights. All these flights remain suspended until 31 May 2020.

Period Before National Lockdown (24 March – 26 March 2020)

The airline will provide support to passengers who intend to change their travel plans and commence their journeys before the implementation of the national lockdown. SAA is committed to looking after the interests of its customers and will assist customers whose itinerary must change as a result of the lockdown. There will be one free travel change for travel between Tuesday, 24 March and Thursday, 26 March 2020. Re-accommodation of the customers for this purpose will happen on a first-come-first-served basis.

Period During National Lockdown (27 March – 16 April 2020)

SAA regrets that its call centers will not operate for the duration of the lockdown.