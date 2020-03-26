1000 Russian tourists stuck in UAE after evacuation flights denied entry

The protests broke today at Dubai International Airport . The protests were staged by Russian tourists stuck in UAE, after Dubai authorities denied entry to an evacuation flight sent by Russian Pobeda low cost airline to pick up some 190 stranded Russian.

UAE revised its decision to receive Russian plane when Pobeda flight was already en route to the Middle East country and the tourists were at the airport. The aircraft had to abruptly land at an airport in Russia’s Northern Caucasus.

Footage from the scene, circulating on social media, shows a group of tourists carrying placards and chanting “Home, home!” at the Dubai airport.

More than 1,000 Russian tourists remain stranded in the UAE after cancellation of four flights by the country’s FlyDubai carrier.