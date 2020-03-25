CARES Act: Coronavirus relief package includes significant travel industry priorities

The U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow on Wednesday offered praise for the coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, which includes significant priorities championed by the travel industry.

But Dow cautioned that there is still work to be done to protect the entirety of the 15.8 million American jobs supported by travel.

“With this bipartisan deal, Washington is providing a vital lifeline to protect millions of travel workers and help businesses of all sizes keep their lights on through the worst of the health crisis,” Dow said.

“No legislative package was ever going to erase 100% of the pain from the economic catastrophe being caused by coronavirus, but this deal gives the travel economy a fighting chance to weather the eye of the storm and prepare to quickly lead the recovery.

“Our industry stayed together and presented hard facts to make the case for massive and urgent relief, and our political leaders heard us. However, the true scale of this crisis, and the economic damage created by this public health disaster, will extend beyond the scope of this historic bill. It’s sad, but it’s true, more help will be needed soon.”

A summary of the travel-relevant provisions in the bill and how they compare with U.S. Travel’s recommendations:

$377 billion in loans and loan forgiveness for small travel businesses: The bill provides small travel businesses (500 employees or less), self-employed individuals, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits with enhanced and expedited Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, which will be made available quickly through community banks. Loan recipients can receive tax-free forgiveness on a portion of the loan, equal to eight weeks of payroll and other expenses. U.S. Travel advocated for at least $300 billion in enhanced SBA loans, with increased loan limits, broader eligibility, no collateral requirements, and loan forgiveness, all of which were included in the CARES Act.

Tax relief to mitigate losses and allow businesses to use cash to pay employees and keep the lights on: The bill allows affected businesses to temporarily defer tax liability, access an Employee Retention Tax Credit, delay or eliminate estimated quarterly tax payments and filings deadlines, and allow for a carryback of the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Deduction. U.S. Travel's platform included these tax proposals and advocated for them to be included in the bill.

The bill provides $10 billion in airport grants to support vital operations and provides $6.5 billion in Community Development and Economic Development Administration grants for economic injuries caused by COVID-19, including the tourism industry.

Said Dow: “Travel businesses—83% of which are small businesses—help supply 15.8 million U.S. jobs, almost six million of which could disappear in the next five weeks. The stakes are huge for the country’s economic health both now and in the future, and we urge our leaders to continue to take bold actions to protect the economy of our country.”