Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

The widespread impact of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, has created an unprecedented situation in the travel and tourism industry. As countries that comprise primary source markets for the Caribbean have closed their borders to protect their citizens, flights into Jamaica have come to a halt. In light of this, and in concert with global efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay will close on a temporary basis effective March 27th – May 31, 2020. Managing Director Kevin Hendrickson issued the following statement elaborating on the temporary closure.

Our dedicated team will be contacting all guests with existing reservations to alleviate any concerns they might have and assist with rescheduling plans for future dates of travel. Additionally, new reservations will not be accepted during the temporary period of closure.

It is our intention to resume operations on June 1, 2020. However, as circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on global airlift remain beyond our control, we reserve the option to adjust our plans. We will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and provide updates as warranted.

This moment has allowed us to reflect on the positive nature of this world and to be thankful for Jamaica’s beauty and its people. We wish to thank all of our guests for their passionate support over the past forty-nine (49) years, and for making us a part of your family. As an IHG hotel, we pride ourselves on providing ‘True Hospitality for everyone’ – a promise that guides us every day and is fundamental during times like these.

We will keep you all in our thoughts as we collectively work towards overcoming this challenge. Please keep yourself and your family safe. We look forward to welcoming you back ‘home’ to Jamaica just as soon as the time is right.