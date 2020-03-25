South Africa Comair Flight Suspension: Official Statement from CEO

The Chief Executive Officer, Wrenelle Stander, issued the following message on the South Africa Comair flight suspension due to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

We are being confronted by one of the most devastating global pandemics in modern times, COVID-19. Globally as well as locally, our industry is severely affected by this disaster and it certainly has put a huge strain on our operations and how we serve our customers.

On Monday evening, our President announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21-days with effect from midnight on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The far-reaching measures designed to curb the spread of this disease in South Africa requires all of us to change the way we do business, serve our customers and interact with each other socially and in the workplace.

We remain in close contact with various industry partners, relevant regulators, and health authorities to ensure we abide by all regulations and remain responsible and proactive in preventing the virus from spreading.

Commitment to Employees

Effective, March 27, 2020 until April 17, 2020, all Comair employees will be staying at home. Where possible, employees will work from home. Our operations will be shut down.

We do encourage all our employees to adhere to the regulations, as stipulated by our President and to be responsible during the nation-wide lockdown period.

Commitment to Customers

In line with the directive from our President, the South Africa Comair flight suspension includes suspending all its British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights, effective 26 March 26, 2020. We will resume with our scheduled flights, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Comair will try and accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next 2 days, subject to availability and fare differences. We will not operate any flights on March 26, 2020.

We do, however, encourage customers who will not be using their flight tickets or would like to change their flight booking to a later date to email us their booking details with the new dates or a request for a credit.

Customers who wish to change their travel date can do so for free; no change of booking fee will be charged; only a fare difference may apply. Customers who do not wish to travel can cancel their flight and will receive a credit to the value of their flight, valid for 12 months from date of issue. A credit or rebooking/re-routing without a change of booking fee will only apply to tickets issued on or before March 23, 2020 for travel until May 17, 2020.

For more information on our commercial policy, as well as information required in the email about the South Africa Comair flight suspension, please visit www.kulula.com or www.comair.co.za.

I would like to assure you of our employees’ commitment to continue serving our customers the best they can under extremely difficult circumstances for us as a business as well as for our employees in their personal capacities.

All our agents, as well as colleagues from the rest of the business, will continue to work through the high volumes of emails we have been and will continue to receive. We do ask for our travel partners and customers to assist us by only sending one e-mail and by not requesting updates via social media.

All requests received prior to flight departure will be eligible for rebooking or cancellation. This will help us manage the e-mail volumes. Customers’ request will be recorded and will be processed in due course. All our customers who were meant to travel during the lockdown period will be assisted.

We do apologize for the frustration caused by the delay in our response.

Who to Contact should you be Affected by a Country’s Travel Restrictions?

All South African citizens that are affected by a travel restriction should contact the South African Mission/Consulate in the respective visited country to inform them of their presence.

All non-South African citizens affected by a travel restriction should contact their respective Mission/Consulate with which they are a citizen to inform them of their presence in the visited country.

I would like to thank you for your continued support and understanding during these unprecedented times for our industry, our country, and the world.

Comair aviation company is managed and owned by South Africans operating local and regional services within southern African under the British Airways livery and launched South Africa‘s first low-fare airline, kulula.com.