Deadly Coronavirus is no longer deadly in Hawaii

Hawaii has zero deaths due to COVID19, even though Coronavirus turned deadly some days ago when the first patient treated for the virus passed away. Today the Hawaii Department of Health said, the patient never had coronavirus and simply died of older age. This is, of course, sad news, but it’s also good news for Hawaii to maintain its status as one of the few US States with no dead outcome recorded.

eTurboNews and other media posted a press release by the Hawaii Department of Health reporting about the first death in Hawaii due to Coronavirus.

This evening the Hawaii Department of Health Internal communication of a COVID-19 test at the Dept. of Health resulted in a report being misread and initiated a retest of samples today from an O‘ahu adult, who died on March 20th. This evening the second test came back negative for COVID-19.

DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson says our focus was to get information out in a timely manner. This is an unprecedented situation and we’re still developing best practices. Anderson said, “I accept all responsibility for not verifying reporting procedures. We’re immediately instituting measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. My condolences to the family and friends of the person who passed away and our apologies for any undue anxiety this caused.”

Swabs from the person were submitted to the state laboratories two days after the person died. They’d originally been tested by a private clinical laboratory with inconclusive results.