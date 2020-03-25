Spirit, JetBlue, United, American? Desperate or irresponsible?

Spirit, JetBlue United Airlines and American Airlines are all flying from New York to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 26,348 Coronavirus cases in New York, 3,675 in Newark, 325 people dead.

Florida has 1,467 cases of COVID19 and 20 people dead.

Every airline in the world is suffering like the rest of the travel and tourism industry.

Spirit, JetBlue United Airlines and American Airlines are offering one-way airfares from New York to Fort Lauderdale this week starting from $18.00. This is less than a bus ride to most airports.

Of course, Spirit, JetBlue United Airlines and American Airlines are competing, but such airfares are not healthy and sustainable.

People are escaping New York and the number one travel destination in Florida. Only today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis indicated he may extend a mandate to implement a 14-day self-quarantine or isolation period for travelers coming to Florida from airports in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Letting people travel without a check, letting people travel to airports and roam around in this critical phase when we try to stop the virus is putting not only flight attendants in harm’s way but is a sure way to get hundreds of thousands of residents sick.

Visit Fort Lauderdale – protect your beautiful diverse destination. Don’t get 70% of everyone in the State of Florida deadly sick – there is no reason for this.

We all love cheap airfares, but this is the time for the government to stop this and require high minimum rates for city pairs like this. The best solution would be a nationwide flight stop.

Not a win, win, but a very dangerous situation out of desperation.