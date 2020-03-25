Stranded in Vietnam: Bamboo Airways gets Europeans home

In cooperation with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam, on 25 March, Bamboo Airways operates a humanitarian charter flight from Hanoi to Prague – the capital city of the Czech Republic to repatriate European citizens.

Simultaneously, the flight also transports medical aid goods provided by the Vietnamese Government to the Czech Republic to support the Czech Republic in addressing the shortage of medical equipment when Covid-19 situation is getting more complicated.

The flight departs at 8:20 am on 25 March from Noi Bai International Airport – Hanoi to Prague, Czech Republic, carrying 280 Czech and European passengers.

Bamboo Airways uses its wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this special flight. As one of the most modern wide-body aircraft in the 787 family, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner possesses many state-of-the-art amenities to minimize passenger’s fatigue during the long-haul flight.

Passengers who want to book this flight can contact the Czech Embassy in Vietnam directly for more details.

The flight is the first non-stop flight of a Vietnamese domestic airline to the Czech Republic thanks to the cooperation between the Czech Embassy in Vietnam and Bamboo Airways. The flight is even more meaningful when serving social and humanitarian purposes when the whole world is joining hands in the fight against Covid-19.

Strict procedure to ensure safety

To minimize the risk of disease transmission, Bamboo Airways’ representatives said that the Airline strictly and comprehensively complies with the regulations, recommendations of the domestic and foreign authorities.

The flight crew, service and technical staff for this flight are experienced and highly specialized personnels who were carefully selected and trained to ensure maximum health safety for passengers and crew.

The Airline also coordinates with authorities to check the health of all passengers before boarding.

After returning from Prague, the aircraft will be disinfected in the entire cockpit, passenger and cargo compartments according to the highest standards to prevent the risk of virus infection.

Strengthening Vietnam – Czech relations

The operation of this flight shows the efforts in accompanying diplomatic agencies and passengers in the context of Covid-19. Bamboo Airways expects the flight Hanoi – Prague will also practically contribute to strengthening the Vietnam – Czech Republic relationship and cooperation, especially in 2020 when the two countries are celebrating 70 years of establishing diplomatic relation.

In Bamboo Airways’ plan of developing international flight network, the Czech Republic is also the first destination as the continent’s “new gateway” position.

Since the end of last year, Bamboo Airways has completed the preparation to operate the direct route Hanoi – Prague with the frequency of 2 flights per week and may increase depending on the needs of passengers. This flight route is expected to be put into operation when market conditions is stable enough to ensure maximum health safety for passengers.