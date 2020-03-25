What is the State of Hawaii hiding on COVID19? Lt. Governor Green banned from talking?

COVID19 is now spreading in the State of Hawaii and it turned deadly yesterday. The second-highest official in the State Lt. Governor Josh Green is also an emergency room doctor on the Island of Hawaii. Was Lt. Governor Josh Green too outspoken for Hawaiian politics?

If Governor Ige would have listened to Green, perhaps the Aloha State would have been able to control the person to person spread of the deadly virus?

According to a news report in Civil Beat today, the Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green has directed administration officials to leave Lt. Gov. Josh Green, out of the state’s coronavirus response effort. Green has also been told to leave press conferences involving the governor and the Hawaii Department of Health. eTurboNews was not allowed to attend press-conferences involving Governor Ige and the Hawaii Department of Health, or ask questions.

What is the State of Hawaii hiding in regards to Coronavirus?

Today Chad Blair, a reporter of the outspoken independent Hawaii Civil Beat News reported the second man in the State of Hawaii, Lt. Governor Josh Green was banned by Governor Ige, because the Lt. Governor is also an emergency physician and had been outspoken for the State to close down and prepare better for COVID19.

eTurboNews reported on what “An Emergency Room Physician urges who is also a Lt. Governor.”

A week before the State of Hawaii and Governor Ige announced the lockdown for the State, Lt. Gov. Josh Green had called for the suspension of all non-essential travel from and to Hawaii and the closure of all businesses and schools until April 30 to prevent a mass outbreak of the coronavirus in the islands. Tourism to Hawaii must end now was Green’s message already on March 18.

It took Governor Ige almost another week to listen to his deputy. This may have caused the virus is now aggressively spreading killing the State’s economy. Tourism is now stopped for an unforeseeable time. Not listening to the Lt. Governor could have caused for Hawaii missing the critical time window necessary to stop the deadly spread of coronavirus. Hawaii as an island state should have been sealed earlier to spread the virus. Officials only had to look at China, Italy or Spain to act.

Civil Beat says in its report: “Several sources with direct knowledge of the state’s response to COVID-19 say Gov. David Ige has ordered his Cabinet officials and others to not consult Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is a medical doctor.”

Civil Beat continued to report saying: Green has made it no secret that he’s disappointed with the administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis, particularly with what he sees as the inadequacy of the Department of Health’s testing program.

Green apparently thought the State’s approach was a total fail.

According to Civil Beat Jodi Leong, the deputy communications director, and press secretary said the Lt. Governor was not banned and said Green “is still the administration’s healthcare liaison. eTurboNews did not receive a response by Governor Ige or Lt.Governor Green.