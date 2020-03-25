Honolulu Advertiser issues Tsunami Watch for Hawaii: State says yes, Feds say no

Did the National Weather Service just issued an erroneous tsunami alert for Hawaii, when USGS and tsunami.gov was on limited staff or closed due to “social distancing” during the coronavirus? The National Weather Service just deleted the warning, so Hawaii is all in the clear. Here is what happened:

According to USGS and also Tsunami.gov there is and there was no advisory of a possible tsunami threat for the State of Hawaii.

Contacting the National Weather Service in Honolulu there was a tsunami watch and this information was pushed to local media. Contacting USGS a recording says the office is not manned due to social distancing in the Coronacrisis.

For a while, numerous media in Hawaii are warning residents and visitors about a tsunami watch for the islands. This comes during a time, Oahu and Maui are in a state of lockdown due to Coronavirus.

This happened after a 7.8 earthquake in the North-Western Pacific east of the remote Kuril Islands, Russia was recorded.

According to eTN research, the watch related to Hawaii by Honolulu Advertiser and other media is not applicable.

The State of Hawaii had issued an alert, but the Federal Government is not mentioning Hawaii but noted as the latest report on this possible tsunami is naming Alaska, British Colombia, Washington, Oregon, California.

According to tsunami.gov, there are no watches or alerts for any U.S. region in response to this earthquake.

However, Emergency Management in Hawaii had issued a statement contrary to the Federal Government statement saying a tsunami watch continues in effect for the State of Hawaii

THIS IS A TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT FOR ALASKA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, OREGON AND CALIFORNIA... EVALUATION ---------- * Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region. * The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center is analyzing the event to determine the level of danger. * More information will be issued as it becomes available. * This earthquake has the potential to generate a destructive tsunami in the source region. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * The following parameters are based on a rapid preliminary assessment of the earthquake and changes may occur. * Magnitude 7.8 * Origin Time 1849 AKDT Mar 24 2020 1949 PDT Mar 24 2020 0249 UTC Mar 25 2020 * Coordinates 49.0 North 157.7 East * Depth 37 miles * Location east of the Kuril Islands, Russia The EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII SUBJECT - TSUNAMI WATCH SUPPLEMENT A TSUNAMI WATCH CONTINUES IN EFFECT FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII. NOTE - THE MAGNITUDE IS REVISED DOWNWARD TO A 7.5. WE ARE WAITING FOR SEA LEVEL DATA TO FURTHER EVALUATE THE POSSIBLE THREAT. AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ORIGIN TIME - 0449 PM HST 24 MAR 2020 COORDINATES - 49.0 NORTH 157.7 EAST LOCATION - EAST OF THE KURIL ISLANDS MAGNITUDE - 7.5 MOMENT EVALUATION BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 1039 PM HST TUE 24 MAR 2020 FURTHER MESSAGES WILL BE ISSUED HOURLY OR SOONER AS CONDITIONS WARRANT UNTIL THE THREAT TO HAWAII HAS PASSED.