Ready for a COVID19 Brainstorming session? What is next for travel & tourism?

Brainstorm with the experts on COVID 19, tourism, aviation, hospitality and MICE?

eTN will discuss the future of the travel and tourism industry? Listen in or participate. It’s free.

The new travel industry social media platform Buzz.travel is taking the initiative. Buzz.travel wants to get industry professionals and tourism leaders talking.

TravelNewsGroup CEO Juergen Steinmetz said: “We’re very excited to launch this new platform within our TravelNewsGroup family and WorldTravelNation at a time the industry really needs to talk to each other.”

Travel and tourism stakeholders are staying at home in many parts of the world. The time to discuss is here and buzz.travel, a new affiliate of eTurboNews takes the initiative to brainstorm with Dr. Peter Tarlow, head of safertourism.com on Wednesday. The online video discussion is open to everyone and will start at 2pm EST, 11 am PST or 18.00 in London, 19.00h in Frankfurt, 20.00h in South Africa, etc.

Buzz.travel is a new social network specifically designed for travel and tourism professionals of both the private and public sectors worldwide. Buzz.travel is an initiative by Worldtravelnations and the Travel News Group.

Everyone interested in the travel and tourism industry is invited to listen in or participate. The online event will continue twice a week. Tomorrow Dr. Peter Tarlow, head of Safertourism will be the first guest ready to engage with stakeholders.

Coronavirus and travel and tourism will be the discussion point on Wednesday.

There is no cost, and anyone interested should register at https://buzz.travel/coronavirus-and-how-it-affects-travel-and-tourism/

Dr. Peter E. Tarlow is a world-renowned speaker and expert specializing in the impact of crime and terrorism on the tourism industry, event and tourism risk management, and tourism and economic development. Since 1990, Tarlow has been aiding the tourism community with issues such as travel safety and security, economic development, creative marketing, and creative thought.

After the online session, the buzz hour will be archived on buzz.travel and eTurboNews and is available for everyone to watch again.

After this first session eTurboNews will have an event every Tuesday and Thursday and is open for suggestions on who to invite as a speaker. eTurboNews readers can email: jts@travelnewsgroup.com to suggest speakers.