Aeromexico Passenger Jets for Cargo: Response to COVID-19 Emergency

During the COVID-19 coronavirus state of emergency, air freight is essential for the shipping of supplies, medicines, medical equipment, food, and other products around the globe. Aeromexico passenger jets for cargo is taking off now because of the current crisis.

Due to this health contingency and supporting the continuity of economies and businesses, Aeromexico will use part of its grounded fleet for cargo only through its airfreight division, Aeromexico Cargo. Today’s flight will take off from Mexico City to Frankfurt shipping 15 tons.

The service is operated as a charter, meaning on demand and for shipping perishable products, live animals, high-value goods, technology, and drugs, among others.

Domestically, Aeromexico can transport cargo to 41 airports, and internationally in the United States, Canada, Central and South America, Asia, and Europe.

The Boeing 787-9 which this first service will operate, is friendly to the environment. The equipment emits compared to other aircraft is 57% less noise pollution during take-off and landing and 20% less carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The airline also has its fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft to perform similar services.

A number of international flights that normally operate as passenger jets are making the transition to carrying cargo. The demand for cargo shipping has ramped up due to the coronavirus and the need for such things as medical supplies.

The cost of air freight around the world is on the rise and commercial passenger airlines are trying to keep up with the demand for air freight as they have lost their passenger base. The cost of air freight from London to the United States has jumped 128& while the Frankfurt to US lane has increased by 109% just in the past week.

Aeromexico is the flag carrier airline of Mexico based in Mexico City. It operates scheduled services to more than 90 destinations in Mexico; North, South and Central America; the Caribbean; Europe; and Asia. Its main base and hub is located in Mexico City, with secondary hubs in Guadalajara and Monterrey.