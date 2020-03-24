GOL reduces network, maintains service to all Brazilian capital cities

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces a further readjustment of its domestic flight network, effective for the period from March 28 (Saturday) through to May 3 (Sunday), in response to the lower demand during coronavirus pandemic. As Brazilians take responsible steps to socially distance and avoid travel, GOL will maintain an essential network of 50 daily flights between the São Paulo International airport in Guarulhos (GRU) and the other 26 capital cities of Brazil. All of GOL’s regular regional and international operations will be suspended. This brings the total reduction in GOL’s total flight capacity to approximately 92% in domestic markets and 100% in international markets until early May.

With over twenty years of service to the Brazilian public, GOL remains committed to doing everything it can to help the country through this pandemic. By providing this essential service, the Company will be able to transport key necessary items such as medicines and organs, as well as Customers who need to travel. Through its role in Brazil’s transportation infrastructure and supply chain, GOL will continue to seek solutions and make its assistance available to the government in tackling this unprecedented challenge for the country.

The Company will adjust its flight service according to the specific demand from these capitals cities, and provide additional flights where needed to regional and international destinations. GOL will also ease the time limit for connections, which will guarantee connection between capitals in up to 24 hours.

GOL has relaxed its normal procedures for ticket changes, so that Customers who have flights booked between March 28 through to May 3 have the option to change their tickets without any additional fees, thereby avoiding possible restrictions on travel. The Company encourages its Customers to use its digital channels when making changes to travel plans for greater convenience, agility, and safety by avoiding public places.