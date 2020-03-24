Martinique urges tourists to return home

Due to the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the French Government has established several measures to contain and decrease the spread of the Coronavirus on all its territory including Martinique travel restrictions. Therefore, The Martinique Authority (CTM), the Martinique Tourism Authority, the Port of Martinique, the Martinique International Airport, the Regional Health Agency (A.R.S.) along with all establishments of the public and private sector are taking an active part against the spread of the virus ensuring the safety of its local residents and present guests.

However, with this unexpected turn of events, all guests are strongly advised to return home.

Below is a summary of the restrictions implemented in Martinique:

Airports

In accordance to the French Government travel restrictions, Martinique International Airport is not allowing inbound flight anymore (leisure, family visit etc..) to the Island. And as a further step to stop the spread of COVID-19, all international flights to/from Martinique have been interrupted as of March 23, 2020.

Air service will only be authorized for:

1) The reunification of families with children or dependent person

2) Professional obligations strictly necessary for the continuity of essential services,

3) Health requirements.

Flights transport capacity from Martinique to France have been reduced to the same three criteria as of March 22 midnight. The same regulations apply between the 5 French overseas Islands: Saint-Martin, Saint-Barth, Guadeloupe, French Guyana and Martinique.

Cruise operations

The Martinique Port Authority has stopped all cruise calls scheduled for the season. Requests for technical stops will be treated case by case. Container transport activities are still maintained, as well as oil and gas refueling.

Maritime Transport

Due to the important decrease of passenger capacity allowed by the French authorities; all maritime transportations are suspended.

Marinas

All activities at Marinas are discontinued.

Hotels & Villas

Due to travel restrictions, most hotels and villa rentals are bringing their activities to a close, while waiting for the departure of their last guests. No new guest will be allowed, and all the amenities such as pools, spa and other activities are closed to the public.

Leisure Activities & Restaurants

Due to the quarantine implemented by the French Government, leisure activities, restaurants & bars are closed to the public. Only restaurants inside hotels with guests are still operating, until the departure of their last visitors.

Economic Activities

In accordance to the restrictions in effect, all businesses are closed, and public transportation is no longer in operation. An exception is made for vital activities such as supermarkets, banks and pharmacies.

All the residents have the obligation to remain in confinement until further notice. For any necessary purposes such as food supply, sanitary reasons or essential work activities, an exemption certificate, available on the Prefecture of Martinique’s website, is mandatory.

For updates and more information about the COVID-19 and the measures in place in Martinique, please visit the Prefecture of Martinique website.