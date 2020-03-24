What happens when a giant airline like Emirates is powerless? Very Sorry!

Adman Kazim the Chief Commercial Officer had nothing more to sell at this time. The world is powerless and the aviation, travel, and tourism industry is on its knees – anywhere in the world. This is no difference for Emirates Airlines, the most powerful and wealthiest air carrier in the history of aviation.

The Emirates COO wrote:

Hello Dear Passenger, the world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale, from a global health, social and economic standpoint.

On 23 March, the UAE government directed the suspension of all passenger flights into the country within 48 hours. This is a measure to protect communities from the further spread of COVID-19. In line with this directive, Emirates is temporarily suspending all our passenger flights from 25 March 2020.

We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and rest assured that we will resume our services as soon as the situation allows. This is an unprecedented period in the airline and travel industry. But with your support, we are confident that we will be back and welcoming you on board again soon. For now please stay safe.

Sincerely,

Adnan Kazim

Chief Commercial Officer

Emirates Airline

Emirates is a state-owned airline based in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.