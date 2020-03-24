Etihad Airways charter flights to Russia after flight suspension due to COVID-19

Due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions, Etihad Airways charter flights will operate between Abu Dhabi and Moscow from March 21-25, 2020 in a series of 5 special flights.

The flights will aid in the repatriation of Russian and UAE citizens, as well as other nationals transiting through Abu Dhabi, to their home countries following the temporary suspension of services between the two cities. The overnight flights will be operated by wide-body Boeing 787-9 and narrow-body Airbus A321 aircraft.

Only Russian citizens will be permitted to fly on the Abu Dhabi – Moscow sector, while non-Russian passengers of any nationality will be allowed to fly via Abu Dhabi from Moscow, provided there are connecting flights available, and no travel restrictions in place which impede entry to their end destinations.

Only UAE citizens will be permitted to enter the United Arab Emirates at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Flight EY 65 will depart Abu Dhabi at 2:15 am for each of the charters, arriving in Moscow at 6:55 am, while the return flight EY64 is scheduled to depart Moscow at 1:35 am, arriving back in Abu Dhabi at 5:55 am.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for 2 weeks as part of precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The decision, which is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours from March 23.

In a statement today, the GCAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempted, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flights resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks.