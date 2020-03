South African National Parks to close Thursday

South Africa Tourism is known for its stunning national parks. Tourists from all over the world travel to South Africa to experience the wildlife and natural beauty in this country.

Due to Coronavirus the South African Minister of Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy announced the closure of all of South Africas National Parks as part of the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown will begin at midnight on Thursday, 26 March and will last until 16 April.

The list of all 19 national parks that will be closed includes:

1. Kruger National Park

2. Addo Elephant National Park

3. Table Mountain National Park

4. Augrabies Falls National Park

5. Bontebok National Park

6. West Coast National Park

7. Tsitsikamma National Park

8. Mokala National Park

9. Namaqua National Park

10. Golden Gate Highlands National Park

11. Agulhas National Park

12. Karoo National Park

13. Mountain Zebra National Park

14. Garden Route National Park

15. Camdeboo National Park

16. Richtersveld National Park

17. iSimangaliso Wetland Park

18. Kgalagadi National Park

19. Mapungubwe National Park