Beijing: All foreign arrivals to be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined

In an effort to identify and contain people carrying COVID-19 virus, Beijing announced that all visitors arriving from overseas will be tested for the lethal pathogen and isolated upon arrival.

Starting on March 25, China’s capital city health authorities will require anyone arriving to the capital from abroad to enter centralized quarantine and undergo an RNA test for the virus, part of enhanced containment measures adopted as Covid-19 hotspots flare up across Europe, the Americas and elsewhere in Asia.

Those who arrived in China over the past 14 days will also be subject to isolation and testing, according to Beijing Daily Daily, an official organ of the city’s Communist Party.

Though China has likely seen the worst of its own coronavirus outbreak – which originated in the city of Wuhan late last year – the illness has since taken hold in several major epicenters outside the country, including in Italy, Spain, South Korea and the United States. As the virus slows down in China, however, officials are now working to slow the spread of new cases brought from overseas.