Frankfurt Airport remains open

FRAPORT weekly traffic data

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMarch 24, 2020 07:53
FRAPORT today said the operations of cargo-aircrafts are anot impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Frankfurt plays a key role for maintaining important supply-chains.

Effective immediately, Fraport will be providing weekly traffic information for Frankfurt Airport (FRA)

Until further notice, weekly figures will be published Tuesday mornings at 07:00 CET.

 

Week 12/2020 (March 16-22)                                 Week                   Δ % 

Passengers                                                                           331.353              -73,5%

Cargo (airfreight + airmail) in metric tons             36.591              -20,4%

Aircraft movements                                                           3.960              -58,2%