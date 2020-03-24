Frankfurt Airport remains open

FRAPORT today said the operations of cargo-aircrafts are anot impacted by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Frankfurt plays a key role for maintaining important supply-chains.

Effective immediately, Fraport will be providing weekly traffic information for Frankfurt Airport (FRA)

Until further notice, weekly figures will be published Tuesday mornings at 07:00 CET.

Week 12/2020 (March 16-22) Week Δ %

Passengers 331.353 -73,5%

Cargo (airfreight + airmail) in metric tons 36.591 -20,4%

Aircraft movements 3.960 -58,2%