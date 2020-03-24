US Travel: REAL ID deadline extension wise course of action

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the announced pushback of the October 1, 2020 deadline for full enforcement of the REAL ID Act:

“Extending the REAL ID deadline is clearly the wise course of action at this juncture.

“We’ve asked DHS that the delay of the REAL ID enforcement deadline remain in place until the current economic environment improves and DHS can certify that access to air travel will not be negatively impacted after REAL ID enforcement begins.

“The already difficult task of bringing the country closer to REAL ID compliance is now clearly impossible due to the coronavirus crisis. Clearly the administration understands that the economic damage of coronavirus is already massive, and as we move toward a recovery phase it would be terrible if the REAL ID deadline hits and creates yet another obstacle to people traveling. To get this economy moving again, people need to be able to move again.”