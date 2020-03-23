Maui shelter in place! Stay in your hotels or homes to avoid arrest

Visitors may be arrested when enjoying Maui or Waikiki beaches. Tourism is at a standstill anywhere in Hawaii. Residents alike need to stay home or in their hotel rooms on Maui and Oahu in the Aloha State of Hawaii.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino have issued stay-at-home, work-at-home orders for their island. On Maui the Mayor’s order takes effect on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and continues until April 30, 2020.

The order is implemented to reduce the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect the ability of public and private healthcare providers to handle the influx of new patients and to safeguard public health and safety. Many additional closures and restrictions are in place statewide and the Dept. of Health encourages all citizens to stay up-to-date and to practice social distancing protocols at all times.

In the City and County of Honolulu,what includes the entire of Oahu a similar order takes effect today (March 23, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. and requires all residents to stay and work from home through Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Certain essential activities associated with identified essential businesses and services are not covered by the Mayor’s order.’

Michael Paul Victorino has been serving as the eighth Mayor of the County of Maui since 2019. In November 2017, he announced intentions to run for county council mayor, ultimately defeating Council Member Cochran. Victorino also previously served as Wailuku’s council member from 2006 to 2017.

Governor’s Order for Self-Quarantine of All Travelers to Hawaii

Effective, Thursday, March 26, 2020, Governor David Ige has ordered that all persons entering the State of Hawaii to self-quarantine for 14 days or for the duration of their stay in Hawaii, whichever is shorter. Upon arrival, residents are required to quarantine in a designated location in their residence. Visitors will quarantine in their hotel room, rented lodging or in a room if staying at a residence. Quarantined individuals may only leave their designated location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care. Failure to comply with all rules and protocols related to quarantines is punishable by fines of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.

FDA Guidance on Food Safety

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided guidance on food safety for the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there is no evidence that the virus has spread from food or food packaging. The FDA is also aggressively monitoring the market for fraudulent COVID-19 testing kits.

The DOH reminds people to be judicious when shopping for food and essential goods so that kūpuna and others in need are able to purchase necessary items.

Who should be tested?

Individuals who are not experiencing systems do not need to be tested. DOH strongly urges public health and healthcare professionals to prioritize testing among three specific groups:

Health care workers and first responders with COVID-19 symptoms. Older Americans who have symptoms of COVID-19, especially those living in congregate settings. Individuals who may have other illnesses that would be treated differently if they were infected with COVID-19 and therefore physician judgment is especially important for this population.

Other people with mild illness should help protect our most vulnerable and conserve our precious supplies by practicing social distancing measures, monitoring their illness, and calling their healthcare provider if their symptoms worsen or persist.

Social Distancing

COVID-19 recommendations are changing the rules on how much physical distance individuals should keep from each other. Cancelling events that do not allow attendees to be at least six feet apart—the equivalent of two arms-length—and avoiding unnecessary physical meeting with others are proven strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus. The effectiveness of these initiatives largely depends on the cooperation and compliance from the public.

21 New Positive Cases on three islands

As of March 23, 2020, there is a total of 77 presumptive or positive COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i. 61 of these cases involve Hawai‘i residents and the majority (49) are on O‘ahu. Travel or contact with a traveler is the risk factor in 47 cases, and only one case has no travel history. The cause of the virus in 29 cases is unknown. Please note, that as the number of cases rises daily it may take health professionals longer to investigate possible sources for individual cases.

Hawaii COVID-19 Counts As of 3/22/2020 at 12:00 Noon Reported 3/22/2020 Reported since 2/28/2020 Total Cases 21 77 Residence HI Residents 13 61 Non-HI Residents 3 11 Unknown 5 5 County of Diagnosis Honolulu 12 53 Hawaii 2 5 Maui 2 11 Kauai 0 3 Unknown 5 5 Age Group Adult (>18 yrs) 21 75 Pediatric (0–18 yrs) 0 2 Hospitalizations Hospitalized 1 4 Not hospitalized 0 23 Unknown 20 50 Risk Factors Travel 1 47 Community 0 1 Unknown 20 29

Definition of Community Spread

Community spread is defined as cases that cannot be traced back to a traveler and have absolutely no travel related or involved connection with travel. We have been informed that there are residents of Hawai‘i who believe all COVID-19 positive cases originate from visitors to the state. Unfortunately, there is stigma developing against visitors in Hawai‘i. We’re asking the media to help people understand that of the 77 positive test results to date, 47 of them are the result of traveling residents. The majority of cases are residents who returned home after traveling. At this time, there may be residents returning home from a school that has closed or from other essential travel. It is important for all travelers to monitor their health for 14 days after traveling and to avoid exposing others and stay at home.

Thank you for your assistance in reducing and preventing stigma and increasing understanding during this rapidly changing situation.

Lab Testing

More than 3,300 tests performed for people in Hawai‘i by private clinical labs to date.

The DOH State Laboratories Division has tested 103 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and 263 sentinel surveillance samples. The 263 sentinel surveillance tests have all been negative. These are representative samples taken from every county from people with flu-like symptoms who tested negative for influenza.

Private laboratories are receiving steadily increasing numbers of test samples and this has created some delays in the processing of test results. Test results from private laboratories are currently taking approximately a week or more to complete and health care providers and their patients should expect results may take longer as demand continues to increase.

Department of Health Transitions to Online/Mail Requests for Vital Records Certificates and Appointment Only for Marriage Licenses

As a precaution against COVID-19, beginning Monday, 3/23/20, DOH will transition to an online/mail procedure for vital records (birth, marriage, death, divorce certificates) requests.