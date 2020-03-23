Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii in greatest economic danger
Tourism will be one of the worst economically hit in the United States due to Coronavirus destroying their travel and tourism industry in key markets.
When it comes in putting economies in the United States in danger tourism is not only a fragile industry but many working in the sector work from paycheck to paycheck. Oil is another industry where people are fearing for jobs and are wondering how they can pay their next rent.
Across the country, consumer spending—which supports 70% of the economy—is crashing in the community after community, as people avoid stores, restaurants, movie theaters, offices, and other public places. Already, the layoffs have begun in a big way
According to the initial research conducted by The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC. economies that shine when tourism is good will be the hardest hit by the spread by the COVID-19 monster virus
They include Las Vegas in Nevada, New York, Orlando, Florida, Maui, Hawaii and Waikiki, Hawaii.
To illustrate this, the institute mapped the employment geography of an array of industries vulnerable to disruption by virus-related demand declines, shutdowns, and layoffs.
The top 10 of effected cities include:
- Midland, Texas
- Maui, Hawaii
- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Odessa, Texas
- Laredo, Texas,
- Ocean City, New Jersey
- Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North, North Carolina & South Carolina
- Farmington, New Mexico
|Mosss
|Employment in high risk industries, 2019
|Metro name
|Jobs
|Share of all jobs
|Share of metro jobs
|Midland, TX
|46,618
|0.2%
|42.5%
|Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI
|32,092
|0.2%
|40.4%
|Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
|44,227
|0.2%
|34.2%
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|342,050
|1.6%
|33.8%
|Odessa, TX
|26,853
|0.1%
|33.3%
|Laredo, TX
|30,500
|0.1%
|29.7%
|Ocean City, NJ
|12,392
|0.1%
|29.7%
|Houma-Thibodaux, LA
|24,560
|0.1%
|29.3%
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
|48,179
|0.2%
|29.2%
|Flagstaff, AZ
|17,288
|0.1%
|27.5%
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|342,495
|1.6%
|27.3%
|Brunswick, GA
|11,146
|0.1%
|26.0%
|Savannah, GA
|43,660
|0.2%
|24.7%
|East Stroudsburg, PA
|14,026
|0.1%
|24.6%
|Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS
|36,613
|0.2%
|24.0%
|Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC
|18,561
|0.1%
|23.8%
|Farmington, NM
|10,976
|0.1%
|23.4%
|Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL
|17,606
|0.1%
|23.3%
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|127,618
|0.6%
|23.3%
|Casper, WY
|8,953
|0.0%
|23.1%
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|107,701
|0.5%
|22.9%
|Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
|24,910
|0.1%
|22.3%
|Salisbury, MD-DE
|35,139
|0.2%
|22.0%
|Barnstable Town, MA
|21,293
|0.1%
|21.8%
|Hot Springs, AR
|8,154
|0.0%
|21.7%
|Auburn-Opelika, AL
|12,918
|0.1%
|21.7%
|Victoria, TX
|8,761
|0.0%
|21.6%
|Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
|32,233
|0.2%
|21.5%
|Reno, NV
|51,872
|0.2%
|21.4%
|Napa, CA
|16,787
|0.1%
|21.2%
|Lafayette, LA
|40,981
|0.2%
|20.8%
|Wheeling, WV-OH
|13,359
|0.1%
|20.8%
|Jacksonville, NC
|10,005
|0.0%
|20.6%
|Beckley, WV
|8,712
|0.0%
|20.6%
|Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
|33,259
|0.2%
|20.4%
|Billings, MT
|17,822
|0.1%
|20.3%
|Greeley, CO
|22,723
|0.1%
|20.3%
|Grand Junction, CO
|12,744
|0.1%
|20.1%
|Oklahoma City, OK
|124,192
|0.6%
|20.1%
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC
|69,694
|0.3%
|20.1%
|Panama City, FL
|15,153
|0.1%
|20.1%
|Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
|13,003
|0.1%
|20.1%
|Fairbanks, AK
|7,329
|0.0%
|19.9%
|Enid, OK
|4,836
|0.0%
|19.8%
|Santa Fe, NM
|12,151
|0.1%
|19.7%
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|121,605
|0.6%
|19.6%
|St. George, UT
|13,426
|0.1%
|19.5%
|Bend-Redmond, OR
|16,423
|0.1%
|19.5%
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|583,354
|2.8%
|19.4%
|Gadsden, AL
|6,998
|0.0%
|19.4%
|Anchorage, AK
|32,916
|0.2%
|19.2%
|Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
|76,929
|0.4%
|19.1%
|Morristown, TN
|9,334
|0.0%
|19.1%
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
|44,402
|0.2%
|19.1%
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|47,430
|0.2%
|19.0%
|Wilmington, NC
|24,284
|0.1%
|18.9%
|Glens Falls, NY
|10,120
|0.0%
|18.9%
|San Angelo, TX
|9,344
|0.0%
|18.8%
|Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
|9,582
|0.0%
|18.8%
|Kankakee, IL
|8,253
|0.0%
|18.8%
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|498,600
|2.4%
|18.8%
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|19,532
|0.1%
|18.8%
|Longview, TX
|22,345
|0.1%
|18.7%
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
|182,950
|0.9%
|18.7%
|Corpus Christi, TX
|34,197
|0.2%
|18.7%
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|482,165
|2.3%
|18.7%
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
|36,795
|0.2%
|18.6%
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|189,007
|0.9%
|18.5%
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
|48,929
|0.2%
|18.5%
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
|55,019
|0.3%
|18.4%
|Jacksonville, FL
|124,728
|0.6%
|18.3%
|Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
|103,909
|0.5%
|18.3%
|Punta Gorda, FL
|8,792
|0.0%
|18.3%
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|221,119
|1.1%
|18.3%
|San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
|21,775
|0.1%
|18.2%
|Asheville, NC
|35,577
|0.2%
|18.2%
|Texarkana, TX-AR
|10,601
|0.1%
|18.2%
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|64,544
|0.3%
|18.2%
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|826,968
|3.9%
|18.2%
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|647,188
|3.1%
|18.2%
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|1,113,172
|5.3%
|18.2%
|Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
|376,155
|1.8%
|18.0%
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|183,108
|0.9%
|18.0%
|Valdosta, GA
|9,796
|0.0%
|17.9%
|Cleveland, TN
|8,036
|0.0%
|17.9%
|Tulsa, OK
|77,652
|0.4%
|17.9%
|Fort Smith, AR-OK
|17,530
|0.1%
|17.8%
|El Paso, TX
|55,177
|0.3%
|17.8%
|College Station-Bryan, TX
|20,541
|0.1%
|17.8%
|Bloomington, IL
|14,499
|0.1%
|17.7%
|Lubbock, TX
|25,390
|0.1%
|17.7%
|Duluth, MN-WI
|23,199
|0.1%
|17.6%
|Springfield, OH
|8,469
|0.0%
|17.6%
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|25,922
|0.1%
|17.6%
|Carbondale-Marion, IL
|9,484
|0.0%
|17.5%
|Rapid City, SD
|11,308
|0.1%
|17.5%
|The Villages, FL
|5,388
|0.0%
|17.4%
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
|30,715
|0.1%
|17.4%
|Joplin, MO
|13,650
|0.1%
|17.4%
|Burlington, NC
|10,716
|0.1%
|17.3%
|Gettysburg, PA
|6,101
|0.0%
|17.3%
|Spartanburg, SC
|24,972
|0.1%
|17.3%
|Coeur d’Alene, ID
|10,906
|0.1%
|17.3%
|San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
|254,258
|1.2%
|17.2%
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|260,125
|1.2%
|17.2%
|Tucson, AZ
|64,063
|0.3%
|17.2%
|Saginaw, MI
|14,393
|0.1%
|17.2%
|Medford, OR
|15,423
|0.1%
|17.2%
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|181,737
|0.9%
|17.1%
|Missoula, MT
|10,411
|0.0%
|17.1%
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|255,516
|1.2%
|17.1%
|Homosassa Springs, FL
|5,537
|0.0%
|17.0%
|Pittsfield, MA
|10,445
|0.0%
|17.0%
|Winston-Salem, NC
|44,615
|0.2%
|16.9%
|Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL
|7,512
|0.0%
|16.9%
|Lake Charles, LA
|19,035
|0.1%
|16.9%
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
|34,032
|0.2%
|16.9%
|Florence, SC
|14,526
|0.1%
|16.8%
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|44,933
|0.2%
|16.7%
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
|37,573
|0.2%
|16.7%
|Niles-Benton Harbor, MI
|10,220
|0.0%
|16.7%
|Iowa City, IA
|15,340
|0.1%
|16.7%
|Springfield, MO
|34,195
|0.2%
|16.7%
|Toledo, OH
|51,444
|0.2%
|16.7%
|Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL
|8,868
|0.0%
|16.7%
|Lincoln, NE
|29,640
|0.1%
|16.7%
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|105,062
|0.5%
|16.6%
|Clarksville, TN-KY
|15,175
|0.1%
|16.5%
|Colorado Springs, CO
|47,444
|0.2%
|16.5%
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|79,215
|0.4%
|16.5%
|Hattiesburg, MS
|11,138
|0.1%
|16.5%
|Salinas, CA
|32,424
|0.2%
|16.5%
|Bowling Green, KY
|12,182
|0.1%
|16.5%
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|125,466
|0.6%
|16.5%
|Jonesboro, AR
|9,331
|0.0%
|16.4%
|Dothan, AL
|9,324
|0.0%
|16.4%
|Tyler, TX
|17,029
|0.1%
|16.4%
|Brownsville-Harlingen, TX
|22,942
|0.1%
|16.4%
|Knoxville, TN
|62,147
|0.3%
|16.4%
|Parkersburg-Vienna, WV
|5,869
|0.0%
|16.3%
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|37,256
|0.2%
|16.3%
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
|53,745
|0.3%
|16.3%
|Monroe, MI
|6,565
|0.0%
|16.3%
|Evansville, IN-KY
|25,133
|0.1%
|16.3%
|Austin-Round Rock, TX
|169,192
|0.8%
|16.3%
|Wichita Falls, TX
|9,423
|0.0%
|16.2%
|Fort Collins, CO
|26,406
|0.1%
|16.1%
|Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA
|9,669
|0.0%
|16.1%
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|208,588
|1.0%
|16.1%
|Kingston, NY
|9,762
|0.0%
|16.1%
|Redding, CA
|10,737
|0.1%
|16.0%
|Raleigh, NC
|100,820
|0.5%
|16.0%
|Great Falls, MT
|5,670
|0.0%
|16.0%
|Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
|33,332
|0.2%
|16.0%
|Cheyenne, WY
|7,425
|0.0%
|16.0%
|Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
|19,258
|0.1%
|16.0%
|Columbus, OH
|165,875
|0.8%
|16.0%
|Charleston, WV
|18,606
|0.1%
|15.9%
|Flint, MI
|21,480
|0.1%
|15.9%
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|386,170
|1.8%
|15.9%
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|57,176
|0.3%
|15.9%
|Jackson, MI
|9,049
|0.0%
|15.8%
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|110,973
|0.5%
|15.8%
|Michigan City-La Porte, IN
|6,367
|0.0%
|15.8%
|Abilene, TX
|10,854
|0.1%
|15.8%
|Mobile, AL
|27,689
|0.1%
|15.8%
|Harrisonburg, VA
|10,043
|0.0%
|15.8%
|Mansfield, OH
|7,938
|0.0%
|15.7%
|Terre Haute, IN
|10,827
|0.1%
|15.7%
|Decatur, AL
|8,507
|0.0%
|15.7%
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|208,307
|1.0%
|15.6%
|Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
|11,921
|0.1%
|15.6%
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|74,947
|0.4%
|15.6%
|Salt Lake City, UT
|113,755
|0.5%
|15.6%
|Owensboro, KY
|8,127
|0.0%
|15.6%
|Athens-Clarke County, GA
|13,857
|0.1%
|15.6%
|Jackson, TN
|12,626
|0.1%
|15.6%
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|163,054
|0.8%
|15.6%
|Champaign-Urbana, IL
|14,245
|0.1%
|15.6%
|Janesville-Beloit, WI
|10,463
|0.0%
|15.5%
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|50,902
|0.2%
|15.5%
|Ocala, FL
|16,238
|0.1%
|15.5%
|Columbus, GA-AL
|18,486
|0.1%
|15.5%
|Albany, GA
|9,256
|0.0%
|15.5%
|Pittsburgh, PA
|173,559
|0.8%
|15.5%
|Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
|6,861
|0.0%
|15.5%
|Bay City, MI
|5,259
|0.0%
|15.5%
|Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
|5,813
|0.0%
|15.4%
|Eugene, OR
|24,289
|0.1%
|15.4%
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|297,352
|1.4%
|15.4%
|York-Hanover, PA
|27,667
|0.1%
|15.4%
|Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA
|17,805
|0.1%
|15.4%
|Erie, PA
|18,802
|0.1%
|15.4%
|Lawrence, KS
|7,820
|0.0%
|15.4%
|Warner Robins, GA
|10,997
|0.1%
|15.4%
|Boise City, ID
|50,102
|0.2%
|15.3%
|Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
|16,179
|0.1%
|15.3%
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|33,520
|0.2%
|15.3%
|Columbia, MO
|15,571
|0.1%
|15.3%
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
|127,296
|0.6%
|15.3%
|Amarillo, TX
|17,638
|0.1%
|15.3%
|Wichita, KS
|44,807
|0.2%
|15.3%
|Fayetteville, NC
|23,499
|0.1%
|15.2%
|New Bern, NC
|6,758
|0.0%
|15.2%
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
|38,328
|0.2%
|15.2%
|Macon-Bibb County, GA
|14,975
|0.1%
|15.2%
|Greenville, NC
|11,772
|0.1%
|15.2%
|Santa Rosa, CA
|31,981
|0.2%
|15.2%
|Akron, OH
|48,918
|0.2%
|15.2%
|Bloomington, IN
|10,393
|0.0%
|15.1%
|Gainesville, GA
|13,501
|0.1%
|15.1%
|Charlottesville, VA
|17,215
|0.1%
|15.1%
|Montgomery, AL
|24,821
|0.1%
|15.1%
|Fort Wayne, IN
|30,657
|0.1%
|15.1%
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|154,540
|0.7%
|15.1%
|Lebanon, PA
|7,702
|0.0%
|15.1%
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|21,614
|0.1%
|15.1%
|Hammond, LA
|6,593
|0.0%
|15.1%
|Jackson, MS
|39,464
|0.2%
|15.1%
|Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN
|14,377
|0.1%
|15.0%
|Racine, WI
|11,391
|0.1%
|15.0%
|Richmond, VA
|95,738
|0.5%
|15.0%
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|179,364
|0.9%
|15.0%
|Vallejo-Fairfield, CA
|21,383
|0.1%
|15.0%
|Midland, MI
|5,635
|0.0%
|15.0%
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|301,465
|1.4%
|15.0%
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|41,162
|0.2%
|14.9%
|Albuquerque, NM
|56,824
|0.3%
|14.9%
|Appleton, WI
|18,324
|0.1%
|14.9%
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|200,099
|1.0%
|14.9%
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
|80,976
|0.4%
|14.9%
|Roanoke, VA
|22,543
|0.1%
|14.9%
|Sherman-Denison, TX
|6,981
|0.0%
|14.9%
|Decatur, IL
|7,357
|0.0%
|14.8%
|Grand Forks, ND-MN
|7,739
|0.0%
|14.8%
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|49,944
|0.2%
|14.8%
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|1,359,872
|6.5%
|14.8%
|Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
|19,314
|0.1%
|14.8%
|Bismarck, ND
|10,064
|0.0%
|14.8%
|Kokomo, IN
|5,721
|0.0%
|14.7%
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|26,965
|0.1%
|14.7%
|South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
|19,669
|0.1%
|14.7%
|Canton-Massillon, OH
|24,427
|0.1%
|14.7%
|Muncie, IN
|6,661
|0.0%
|14.7%
|Fargo, ND-MN
|20,381
|0.1%
|14.7%
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|283,324
|1.3%
|14.7%
|Dayton-Kettering, OH
|54,527
|0.3%
|14.7%
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|23,292
|0.1%
|14.7%
|Norwich-New London, CT
|18,063
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Bellingham, WA
|13,455
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Johnson City, TN
|11,306
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Rockford, IL
|21,220
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Green Bay, WI
|25,546
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Waco, TX
|17,015
|0.1%
|14.6%
|Bakersfield, CA
|47,897
|0.2%
|14.5%
|Huntsville, AL
|33,039
|0.2%
|14.5%
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA
|9,351
|0.0%
|14.5%
|Grand Island, NE
|5,613
|0.0%
|14.5%
|Longview, WA
|5,685
|0.0%
|14.5%
|La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
|10,812
|0.1%
|14.4%
|Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
|144,776
|0.7%
|14.4%
|Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL
|7,731
|0.0%
|14.4%
|Columbia, SC
|54,057
|0.3%
|14.4%
|Las Cruces, NM
|10,477
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Dover, DE
|9,576
|0.0%
|14.3%
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
|37,677
|0.2%
|14.3%
|Killeen-Temple, TX
|20,071
|0.1%
|14.3%
|Eau Claire, WI
|11,873
|0.1%
|14.3%
|Williamsport, PA
|7,327
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Sebring, FL
|3,928
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Manhattan, KS
|7,222
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Muskegon, MI
|8,928
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Rome, GA
|5,641
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
|53,727
|0.3%
|14.2%
|Bangor, ME
|9,976
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Lima, OH
|7,227
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Lancaster, PA
|34,611
|0.2%
|14.2%
|Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC
|21,659
|0.1%
|14.2%
|Lynchburg, VA
|14,228
|0.1%
|14.2%
|Staunton-Waynesboro, VA
|6,915
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Morgantown, WV
|9,060
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Pocatello, ID
|5,326
|0.0%
|14.2%
|Stockton-Lodi, CA
|36,117
|0.2%
|14.1%
|Lawton, OK
|6,126
|0.0%
|14.1%
|Rocky Mount, NC
|7,955
|0.0%
|14.1%
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|378,420
|1.8%
|14.0%
|Baton Rouge, LA
|55,099
|0.3%
|14.0%
|Tallahassee, FL
|24,488
|0.1%
|14.0%
|Ogden-Clearfield, UT
|36,715
|0.2%
|14.0%
|Sumter, SC
|6,185
|0.0%
|13.9%
|Grants Pass, OR
|3,896
|0.0%
|13.8%
|Carson City, NV
|4,188
|0.0%
|13.8%
|Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY
|7,561
|0.0%
|13.8%
|Springfield, MA
|41,984
|0.2%
|13.8%
|Modesto, CA
|26,412
|0.1%
|13.8%
|Idaho Falls, ID
|9,283
|0.0%
|13.7%
|Gainesville, FL
|19,903
|0.1%
|13.7%
|Sioux Falls, SD
|21,091
|0.1%
|13.7%
|State College, PA
|9,349
|0.0%
|13.7%
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|381,074
|1.8%
|13.6%
|Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV
|14,072
|0.1%
|13.6%
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|56,834
|0.3%
|13.6%
|Fond du Lac, WI
|6,448
|0.0%
|13.5%
|Reading, PA
|23,655
|0.1%
|13.5%
|Wenatchee, WA
|7,749
|0.0%
|13.5%
|Cumberland, MD-WV
|4,985
|0.0%
|13.4%
|Pueblo, CO
|8,268
|0.0%
|13.4%
|Monroe, LA
|10,945
|0.1%
|13.4%
|Syracuse, NY
|40,399
|0.2%
|13.4%
|Dubuque, IA
|7,851
|0.0%
|13.3%
|Chico, CA
|11,036
|0.1%
|13.3%
|Peoria, IL
|23,281
|0.1%
|13.3%
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI
|30,176
|0.1%
|13.3%
|Burlington-South Burlington, VT
|16,206
|0.1%
|13.3%
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|420,015
|2.0%
|13.3%
|Elmira, NY
|4,662
|0.0%
|13.3%
|Boulder, CO
|24,603
|0.1%
|13.2%
|Altoona, PA
|7,712
|0.0%
|13.2%
|St. Joseph, MO-KS
|7,236
|0.0%
|13.2%
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|48,391
|0.2%
|13.2%
|Winchester, VA-WV
|8,116
|0.0%
|13.2%
|Goldsboro, NC
|5,523
|0.0%
|13.2%
|Yuba City, CA
|6,525
|0.0%
|13.2%
|Rochester, NY
|67,188
|0.3%
|13.1%
|Mankato-North Mankato, MN
|7,286
|0.0%
|13.1%
|Worcester, MA-CT
|51,180
|0.2%
|13.1%
|Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
|5,352
|0.0%
|13.1%
|California-Lexington Park, MD
|5,960
|0.0%
|13.1%
|Lewiston, ID-WA
|3,566
|0.0%
|13.1%
|Binghamton, NY
|12,996
|0.1%
|13.1%
|Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
|6,842
|0.0%
|13.0%
|Johnstown, PA
|6,568
|0.0%
|12.9%
|Madison, WI
|50,161
|0.2%
|12.9%
|Columbus, IN
|6,623
|0.0%
|12.9%
|Olympia-Tumwater, WA
|15,168
|0.1%
|12.9%
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
|30,254
|0.1%
|12.8%
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|26,071
|0.1%
|12.7%
|Lewiston-Auburn, ME
|6,272
|0.0%
|12.7%
|Salem, OR
|22,534
|0.1%
|12.7%
|Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ
|4,262
|0.0%
|12.5%
|Fresno, CA
|49,560
|0.2%
|12.5%
|Ames, IA
|6,929
|0.0%
|12.5%
|Bremerton-Silverdale, WA
|11,357
|0.1%
|12.5%
|Sheboygan, WI
|7,665
|0.0%
|12.4%
|Springfield, IL
|16,314
|0.1%
|12.4%
|Topeka, KS
|13,468
|0.1%
|12.4%
|Dalton, GA
|8,087
|0.0%
|12.4%
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|139,652
|0.7%
|12.4%
|Danville, IL
|3,307
|0.0%
|12.3%
|Alexandria, LA
|7,399
|0.0%
|12.3%
|Kennewick-Richland, WA
|15,298
|0.1%
|12.3%
|Corvallis, OR
|4,668
|0.0%
|12.2%
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|54,772
|0.3%
|12.2%
|Albany, OR
|5,832
|0.0%
|12.2%
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|75,554
|0.4%
|12.2%
|Battle Creek, MI
|6,626
|0.0%
|12.1%
|Rochester, MN
|14,433
|0.1%
|12.1%
|Wausau, WI
|9,924
|0.0%
|12.0%
|St. Cloud, MN
|12,578
|0.1%
|12.0%
|Hinesville, GA
|2,415
|0.0%
|12.0%
|Ann Arbor, MI
|25,875
|0.1%
|12.0%
|Utica-Rome, NY
|14,660
|0.1%
|12.0%
|Visalia-Porterville, CA
|19,631
|0.1%
|11.9%
|Ithaca, NY
|6,007
|0.0%
|11.9%
|Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ
|7,009
|0.0%
|11.9%
|Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
|38,221
|0.2%
|11.7%
|Logan, UT-ID
|6,969
|0.0%
|11.6%
|Yuma, AZ
|7,894
|0.0%
|11.6%
|Oshkosh-Neenah, WI
|10,801
|0.1%
|11.6%
|Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA
|4,694
|0.0%
|11.6%
|Hanford-Corcoran, CA
|5,555
|0.0%
|11.4%
|Provo-Orem, UT
|28,663
|0.1%
|11.4%
|Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA
|9,964
|0.0%
|11.3%
|Trenton, NJ
|28,693
|0.1%
|11.2%
|Merced, CA
|9,061
|0.0%
|11.1%
|Walla Walla, WA
|2,940
|0.0%
|10.5%
|Pine Bluff, AR
|3,185
|0.0%
|10.2%
|El Centro, CA
|6,360
|0.0%
|10.1%
|Jefferson City, MO
|7,596
|0.0%
|10.0%
|Elkhart-Goshen, IN
|13,091
|0.1%
|9.6%
|Yakima, WA
|10,556
|0.1%
|9.2%
|Madera, CA
|4,632
|0.0%
|9.1%
|Note: High risk industries include mining (NAICS 21), transportation (NAICS 48), employment services (NAICS 5613), travel arrangements (NAICS 5615), and leisure & hospitality (NAICS 71 & 72)
|Source: Zandi, “COVID-19: A Fiscal Stimulus,” (Moody’s Analytics, 2020) and Brookings analysis of Emsi data