Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii in greatest economic danger

Tourism will be one of the worst economically hit in the United States due to Coronavirus destroying their travel and tourism industry in key markets.

When it comes in putting economies in the United States in danger tourism is not only a fragile industry but many working in the sector work from paycheck to paycheck. Oil is another industry where people are fearing for jobs and are wondering how they can pay their next rent.

Across the country, consumer spending—which supports 70% of the economy—is crashing in the community after community, as people avoid stores, restaurants, movie theaters, offices, and other public places. Already, the layoffs have begun in a big way

According to the initial research conducted by The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC. economies that shine when tourism is good will be the hardest hit by the spread by the COVID-19 monster virus

They include Las Vegas in Nevada, New York, Orlando, Florida, Maui, Hawaii and Waikiki, Hawaii.

To illustrate this, the institute mapped the employment geography of an array of industries vulnerable to disruption by virus-related demand declines, shutdowns, and layoffs.

The top 10 of effected cities include:

Midland, Texas Maui, Hawaii Atlantic City, New Jersey Las Vegas, Nevada Odessa, Texas Laredo, Texas, Ocean City, New Jersey Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana Myrtle Beach-Conway-North, North Carolina & South Carolina Farmington, New Mexico

