St. Vincent and the Grenadines COVID-19 Update

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cabinet considered recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and it made the following decisions today, Monday, March 23, 2020, relative to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Approval was granted to maintain the status quo as it relates to travelers from the undermentioned countries, who will be quarantined for 14 days:

– Iran

– China

– South Korea

– Italy

In addition, all persons arriving from the following countries are required to self-quarantine for 14 days:

– United States of America (USA)

– United Kingdom (UK)

– European Union (EU) Member Countries

This will take effect from today, Monday, March 23, 2020, from 6:00 a.m. going forward.

All persons with a travel history including countries not listed above will be allowed entry once no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are exhibited.

Upon entering this country, all persons will be issued with a card containing the COVID-19 hotline number and indicating that they are required by law to report any symptom of the COVID-19 virus which may develop after entry and during their stay in this country.

If symptoms develop, the affected person will be isolated and tested.

Social distancing is recommended for members of the household of any person under quarantine.

The Government, having consulted the various stakeholders and in the context of all the circumstances, advises that activities for the Bequia Easter Regatta and the Union Island Easter Festival be cancelled.

The Government reminds all interested persons that the airports and seaports of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain open, and protocols as enunciated officially will apply.

Under the existing laws, the relevant officials are authorized, in special circumstances, to take other health or security measures as may be deemed necessary.

This update was distributed by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government Office of the Prime Minister.