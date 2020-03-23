Vietjet introduces COVID-19 insurance to boost domestic travel

Vietnamese carrier Vietjet is offering the SKY COVID CARE insurance for all passengers flying on its domestic flights from 23 March 2020 to 30 June 2020.

With the insurance, passengers are eligible for insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting from their flight date, regardless of contagion sources.

Vietjet will pay up to tens of billions of Vietnam Dong worth of insurance premiums to ensure passengers’ safety while flying on its modern and comfortable aircraft served by young and professional cabin crew. The safety of passengers and cabin crews are protected at the highest level against all risks of the Covid-19.

To be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet’s “Terms and conditions” when purchasing tickets and using aviation services; and comply with all regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control of Vietjet, the Ministry of Health and local authorities.