YANA Hotels announce new Executive appointments

Located just 12 kilometers from the international airport in Bali Yana Hotel enjoys a majestic 1.3-kilometer cliff coastline above the Jimbaran Bay. The 90-hectare estate is also home to RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA, a 403-room resort, and AYANA Residences, Bali’s first purely residential community integrated with a five-star resort. AYANA’s 294 rooms and suites blend classic elegance with traditional Balinese aesthetics, while each room features design interiors, marble bathrooms, furnished balconies, and inter-connecting doors. The resort also features 78 luxurious villas, complete with private plunge pool