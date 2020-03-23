Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and UAE Airports stop flights and transit

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai will suspend all flight operations in 48 hours. In addition, foreign airlines will no longer be allowed to land or transit through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or any other airport in the United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19. This is based on a report published early Monday by Emirates News Agency.

eTurboNews was unable to find a reference to this report by the official UAE news agency on the NCEMA or the GCAA website.

According to the news report the decision, which is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours, what would be Wednesday, March 24, 2020

In a statement today, the GCAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flight resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks,” said the statement.T

On Sunday Dubai based Emirates Airlines first said all their flights would be canceled, later Sunday this was revoked with a list of international flights that will operate. The second-largest airline is Ethihad, the National Airline of the United Arab Emirates