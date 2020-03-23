Airline will cover, if you catch COVID-19 on board

It’s called Sky Covid Care Insurance, which covers from US$857 to a maximumUS$8,570 benefits for all passengers flying on the airline’s domestic flights from March 23, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The country is Vietnam, the airline is Vietjet. Vietjet will pay the stiff insurance premiums to entirely ensure passengers’ safety when flying on its aircraft.

Passengers are eligible for the insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting from their flight date, regardless of contagion sources.

To be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet’s “Terms and conditions” when purchasing tickets.

For the green future, the new-age carrier Vietjet is also pioneering in implementing the “Protect our planet – Fly with Vietjet” program to protect the Earth, reduce the risk of natural disasters and epidemics and help bring civilized and beautiful values to people living in many destinations where Vietjet flies to.

In a world full of uncertainties, Vietjet desires to bring humane values, assurance to passengers and to the community.