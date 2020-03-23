Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii: Jail for visitors and residents not observing shelter in place

Curfew! Shelter in place order for Waikiki, Honolulu and the rest of the Island Oahu, Hawaii. Stay in your hotel room or residence!

To stop the aggressive spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Hawaii, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order today requiring all Oahu residents and visitors to stay home or in their hotel room.

No one should be on Waikiki Beach or on our street, and if anyone is stopped there will be a fine of up to $5000.00 and up to one year in jail, or both, the mayor warned. This order is in effect on Monday 4.30pm (1630h) until April 30.

Essential businesses may continue operations including healthcare providers, grocery stores and supermarkets, businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, gas stations, banks, and financial institutions, and media services.

41 or the 56 cases of coronavirus in Hawaii are on Oahu or the County of Honolulu, the mayor has jurisdiction over.

Hawaii lawmakers are asking Hawaii Governor Ige to require everyone to shelter in place for the entire state.

At the same time 1,700+ passengers aboard the arriving Norwegian Jewel cruise ship will begin disembarking Monday at Honolulu Harbor, despite a 30-day ban on cruise ship activity.

The cruise ship was experiencing “propulsion problems that require repairs at the next port, which is Honolulu Harbor,” the state Department of Transportation said.

The repairs must be made without passengers on board, prompting the change to allow passengers to disembark.