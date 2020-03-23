Can you go swimming or use a pool or hot tub during the Coronavirus epidemic?

Would it be safe to use a swimming pool? Can you enjoy swimming in the ocean? What about dipping into a jacuzzi during the COVID-19. Staying fit during coronavirus is important. We already know using a gym is not a good idea.

Any countries and regions have warm weather. Indoor and outdoor swimming pools are popular not only in Hawaii, Florida, or the UAE but everywhere in the world, regardless of climate.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there is no evidence using a swimming pool or jacuzzi would put anyone in danger to get the COVID-19 virus, as long as social distancing and hygiene is observed.

According to CDC, proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water, the CDC noted. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both adults and children using a private or public pool must observe social distancing. Simply stay away from other pool-users both in the water and when enjoying a lounge chair or sunbathing.

The CDC reminds pool operators about potentially unseen health hazards. Chemicals like chlorine are added to pool water to kill germs and stop them from spreading. However, mishandling pool chemicals can cause injuries.

One of those unwanted chemical compounds is a group of irritants called chloramines, which can make eyes red and sting, skin irritation and rashes, and respiratory problems. These chloramines are different from the type of chloramine that is sometimes used to treat drinking water.

As far as public pools, hot tubs and spas are concerned, here are tips from the CDC: