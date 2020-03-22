List of most effected countries by COVID19 is surprising

Is coronavirus uniting the world and a vehicle for world peace? San Marino., Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Andorra, Luxembourg and Vatican City, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Spain, Monaco remain the most dangerous countries in the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

As of March 22, the following data show this virus turned into World War III. It can be hoped, that this war can be a war of peace bringing nations together. It may be time to forget about economic differences, lift sanctions and only concentrate on defeating this global enemy.