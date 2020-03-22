List of most effected countries by COVID19 is surprising
Coronavirus is World War III and a chance for countries to unite and for world peace
Is coronavirus uniting the world and a vehicle for world peace? San Marino., Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Andorra, Luxembourg and Vatican City, Italy, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Spain, Monaco remain the most dangerous countries in the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
As of March 22, the following data show this virus turned into World War III. It can be hoped, that this war can be a war of peace bringing nations together. It may be time to forget about economic differences, lift sanctions and only concentrate on defeating this global enemy.
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|San Marino
|175
|+15
|20
|4
|151
|13
|5,158
|Faeroe Islands
|115
|+23
|3
|112
|2,354
|Iceland
|568
|+95
|1
|5
|562
|1
|1,665
|Andorra
|113
|+25
|1
|+1
|1
|111
|2
|1,462
|Luxembourg
|798
|+128
|8
|6
|784
|3
|1,275
|Vatican City
|1
|1
|1,248
|Italy
|59,138
|+5,560
|5,476
|+651
|7,024
|46,638
|3,000
|978
|Liechtenstein
|37
|37
|970
|Switzerland
|7,474
|+611
|98
|+18
|131
|7,245
|141
|864
|Spain
|28,603
|+3,107
|1,756
|+375
|2,125
|24,722
|1,785
|612
|Monaco
|23
|+5
|1
|22
|586
|Gibraltar
|15
|+5
|2
|13
|445
|Norway
|2,263
|+99
|7
|6
|2,250
|28
|417
|Austria
|3,580
|+588
|16
|+8
|9
|3,555
|15
|397
|St. Barth
|3
|3
|304
|Germany
|24,852
|+2,488
|94
|+10
|266
|24,492
|23
|297
|Belgium
|3,401
|+586
|75
|+8
|263
|3,063
|288
|293
|Iran
|21,638
|+1,028
|1,685
|+129
|7,635
|12,318
|258
|Estonia
|326
|+20
|4
|322
|2
|246
|France
|16,018
|+1,559
|674
|+112
|2,200
|13,144
|1,746
|245
|Netherlands
|4,204
|+573
|179
|+43
|2
|4,023
|354
|245
|Denmark
|1,395
|+69
|13
|1
|1,381
|42
|241
|Malta
|90
|+17
|2
|88
|1
|204
|Brunei
|88
|+5
|2
|86
|2
|201
|Montserrat
|1
|1
|200
|Slovenia
|414
|+31
|2
|+1
|412
|12
|199
|Bahrain
|334
|+24
|2
|+1
|149
|183
|3
|196
|Sweden
|1,931
|+161
|21
|+1
|16
|1,894
|68
|191
|Channel Islands
|32
|32
|184
|Ireland
|906
|+121
|4
|+1
|5
|897
|29
|183
|S. Korea
|8,897
|+98
|104
|+2
|2,909
|5,884
|59
|174
|Qatar
|494
|+13
|33
|461
|6
|171
|Guam
|27
|+12
|1
|+1
|26
|160
|Portugal
|1,600
|+320
|14
|+2
|5
|1,581
|26
|157
|Guadeloupe
|56
|1
|55
|4
|140
|Saint Martin
|5
|5
|129
|Israel
|1,071
|+188
|1
|37
|1,033
|18
|124
|Finland
|626
|+103
|1
|10
|615
|12
|113
|Czechia
|1,120
|+125
|1
|+1
|6
|1,113
|19
|105
|Martinique
|37
|1
|36
|7
|99
|USA
|32,356
|+8,149
|414
|+112
|178
|31,764
|795
|98
|UK
|5,683
|+665
|281
|+48
|93
|5,309
|20
|84
|Cyprus
|95
|+11
|1
|3
|91
|3
|79
|Singapore
|455
|+23
|2
|144
|309
|14
|78
|Aruba
|8
|+3
|1
|7
|75
|Latvia
|139
|+15
|1
|138
|74
|Seychelles
|7
|7
|71
|Greenland
|4
|+2
|4
|70
|Armenia
|194
|+34
|2
|192
|6
|65
|Croatia
|254
|+48
|1
|5
|248
|5
|62
|Greece
|624
|+94
|15
|+2
|19
|590
|18
|60
|French Guiana
|18
|18
|60
|Isle of Man
|5
|+3
|5
|59
|Panama
|245
|3
|1
|241
|7
|57
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|6
|6
|57
|China
|81,054
|3,261
|72,440
|5,353
|1,845
|56
|North Macedonia
|115
|+30
|1
|+1
|1
|113
|1
|55
|Australia
|1,353
|+281
|7
|88
|1,258
|2
|53
|French Polynesia
|15
|15
|53
|Réunion
|47
|1
|46
|52
|Barbados
|14
|14
|49
|Lithuania
|129
|+30
|1
|1
|127
|1
|47
|Cayman Islands
|3
|1
|2
|46
|Ecuador
|789
|+257
|14
|+7
|3
|772
|2
|45
|Kuwait
|188
|+12
|30
|158
|5
|44
|Hong Kong
|317
|+43
|4
|100
|213
|4
|42
|Malaysia
|1,306
|+123
|10
|+2
|139
|1,157
|26
|40
|Mayotte
|11
|11
|40
|Uruguay
|135
|+25
|135
|2
|39
|Canada
|1,436
|+108
|20
|+1
|14
|1,402
|1
|38
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|126
|+33
|1
|2
|123
|1
|38
|Lebanon
|248
|+18
|4
|8
|236
|4
|36
|Trinidad and Tobago
|50
|+1
|50
|36
|Slovakia
|185
|+7
|7
|178
|2
|34
|Macao
|22
|+3
|10
|12
|34
|Chile
|632
|+95
|1
|8
|623
|7
|33
|Montenegro
|21
|+5
|21
|33
|Bermuda
|2
|2
|32
|Albania
|89
|+13
|2
|2
|85
|2
|31
|Bulgaria
|187
|+24
|3
|3
|181
|3
|27
|Costa Rica
|134
|+17
|2
|2
|130
|2
|26
|Serbia
|222
|+51
|2
|+1
|2
|218
|4
|25
|Maldives
|13
|3
|10
|24
|Romania
|433
|+66
|3
|+3
|64
|366
|14
|23
|Moldova
|94
|+14
|1
|1
|92
|3
|23
|Guyana
|18
|1
|17
|23
|Sint Maarten
|1
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|28
|+14
|2
|+1
|26
|1
|22
|Dominican Republic
|202
|+90
|3
|199
|19
|Curaçao
|3
|1
|2
|18
|Poland
|634
|+98
|7
|+2
|13
|614
|3
|17
|Turkey
|1,236
|+289
|30
|+9
|1,206
|15
|Saudi Arabia
|511
|+119
|17
|494
|15
|UAE
|153
|2
|38
|113
|2
|15
|Hungary
|131
|+28
|6
|+2
|16
|109
|6
|14
|New Zealand
|66
|+14
|66
|14
|Georgia
|54
|+5
|1
|53
|1
|14
|New Caledonia
|4
|4
|14
|Dominica
|1
|+1
|1
|14
|Palestine
|59
|+6
|17
|42
|12
|Peru
|363
|+45
|5
|1
|357
|5
|11
|Jordan
|112
|+12
|1
|111
|11
|Oman
|55
|+3
|17
|38
|11
|Saint Lucia
|2
|2
|11
|Bahamas
|4
|4
|10
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|1
|10
|Japan
|1,086
|+32
|36
|235
|815
|57
|9
|Thailand
|599
|+188
|1
|44
|554
|7
|9
|Suriname
|5
|5
|9
|Grenada
|1
|+1
|1
|9
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|1
|1
|9
|Belarus
|76
|15
|61
|8
|Puerto Rico
|23
|+2
|1
|22
|8
|Brazil
|1,546
|+368
|25
|+7
|2
|1,519
|18
|7
|Taiwan
|169
|+16
|2
|28
|139
|7
|Iraq
|233
|+19
|20
|+3
|57
|156
|6
|Tunisia
|75
|+15
|3
|+2
|1
|71
|7
|6
|Azerbaijan
|65
|+12
|1
|11
|53
|6
|Jamaica
|19
|1
|2
|16
|6
|South Africa
|274
|+34
|2
|272
|5
|Colombia
|231
|+35
|2
|+2
|3
|226
|5
|Argentina
|225
|+67
|4
|27
|194
|5
|Algeria
|201
|+62
|17
|+2
|65
|119
|5
|Cambodia
|84
|+31
|2
|82
|5
|Cabo Verde
|3
|3
|5
|Pakistan
|776
|+131
|4
|+1
|13
|759
|4
|Sri Lanka
|82
|+5
|3
|79
|2
|4
|Burkina Faso
|75
|+11
|4
|+1
|5
|66
|4
|Senegal
|67
|+11
|5
|62
|4
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|6
|4
|Philippines
|380
|+73
|25
|+6
|15
|340
|1
|3
|Russia
|367
|+61
|1
|16
|350
|3
|Egypt
|327
|+33
|14
|+4
|56
|257
|3
|Morocco
|115
|+19
|4
|+1
|3
|108
|1
|3
|Kazakhstan
|59
|+5
|59
|3
|Cuba
|35
|+14
|1
|34
|3
|Honduras
|26
|+2
|26
|3
|Paraguay
|22
|1
|21
|1
|3
|Mongolia
|10
|10
|3
|Eswatini
|4
|+3
|4
|3
|Bhutan
|2
|2
|3
|Indonesia
|514
|+64
|48
|+10
|29
|437
|2
|Mexico
|251
|+48
|2
|4
|245
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|73
|+26
|3
|1
|69
|2
|Venezuela
|70
|15
|55
|2
|2
|Cameroon
|40
|2
|38
|2
|Bolivia
|24
|+5
|24
|2
|Togo
|16
|16
|2
|Kyrgyzstan
|14
|14
|2
|Gabon
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Fiji
|2
|2
|2
|Vietnam
|113
|+19
|17
|96
|2
|1
|Uzbekistan
|43
|+2
|43
|1
|Afghanistan
|40
|+16
|1
|+1
|1
|38
|1
|Guatemala
|19
|+2
|1
|18
|1
|Rwanda
|19
|+2
|19
|1
|Namibia
|3
|3
|1
|Djibouti
|1
|1
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|1
|0.8
|Ghana
|23
|+2
|1
|22
|0.7
|CAR
|3
|3
|0.6
|Liberia
|3
|3
|0.6
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1
|13
|0.5
|Congo
|3
|3
|0.5
|El Salvador
|3
|3
|0.5
|Mauritania
|2
|2
|0.4
|Gambia
|1
|1
|0.4
|India
|396
|+64
|7
|+2
|24
|365
|0.3
|DRC
|30
|+7
|1
|29
|0.3
|Kenya
|15
|+8
|15
|0.3
|Nicaragua
|2
|2
|0.3
|Eritrea
|1
|1
|0.3
|Bangladesh
|27
|+3
|2
|3
|22
|0.2
|Tanzania
|12
|+6
|12
|0.2
|Zambia
|3
|+1
|3
|0.2
|Zimbabwe
|3
|3
|0.2
|Benin
|2
|2
|0.2
|Guinea
|2
|2
|0.2
|Haiti
|2
|2
|0.2
|Nigeria
|30
|+8
|2
|28
|0.1
|Ethiopia
|11
|+2
|11
|0.10
|Madagascar
|3
|3
|0.1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|1
|0.1
|Niger
|2
|+1
|2
|0.08
|Angola
|2
|2
|0.06
|Chad
|1
|1
|0.06
|Somalia
|1
|1
|0.06
|Syria
|1
|+1
|1
|0.06
|Sudan
|2
|1
|1
|0.05
|Nepal
|1
|1
|0
|0.03
|Mozambique
|1
|+1
|1
|0.03
|Uganda
|1
|1
|0.02
|Diamond Princess
|712
|8
|567
|137
|15
|Total:
|335,403
|30,367
|14,611
|1,598
|97,636
|223,156
|10,640
|43.0