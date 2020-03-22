How many cases per State of Coronavirus in the USA?

The latest list as of today shows the States of New York, New Jersey, Washington, California, and Michigan should on top of a list of concerns in the United States when it comes to Coronavirus. (COVID-19)

New York has more than 15 times the cases of Michigan. The situation is alarming. Currently, 1 out of 3 Americans is in mandatory lockdown to assure social distancing. According to reports from New York you still find people talking and meeting in small groups. New York should learn from Germany where only a maximum of two people are allowed to meet.

The States have less than 50 cases and should do everything possible to stop further spread now. It should include a complete lockdown. States include Hawaii, Deleware, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, and West Virginia.

What is stopping the Federal Government to force all Americans to comply?

Only together we can win, should be the motivation.