Emirates airline halts all passenger flights

Emirates airline announced that it will stop all passenger flights due to the threat of coronavirus infection. Emirates planes will continue to carry out air cargo flights, as well as charter flights for the removal of people from the UAE.

“From March 25 on, despite the fact that we will continue to carry freight that remains busy, Emirates will temporarily suspend passenger traffic,” said CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Emirates is a state-owned airline based in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest airline in the Middle East, operating over 3,600 flights per week from its hub at Dubai International Airport, to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across six continents. Cargo activities are undertaken by Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates is the world’s fourth largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers flown, and the second-largest in terms of freight ton kilometers flown.