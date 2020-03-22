Croatia: 6.0 Earthquake shakes City of Zagreb

A stong 6.0 earthquake just shook the City of Zagreb in Croatia at 7.24 am local time Sunday. The epic center was located 7 km from the center of the city.

The earthquake has the potential to generate damages, injuries, and casualties, but no details are yet known.

Petra Orescovic stated: “Huge earthquake in Croatia 10 min ago. Feels like the end of the world.”

Arana said: “We are fine, it didn’t last long and nothing fell down nor broke. It was the most intense I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“Man I’m from Maribor Slovenia (so not even that close) and I woke up to everything rattling, what a way to wake up.. that must have been scary, especially in taller buildings in/near Zagreb”

“Small town 40km away from Zagreb. My whole house was shaking, my bed looked like in a horror movie.”

2020 marks the 140-year anniversary of the Great Zagreb earthquake in Croatia. Legend says that every 140 years a disaster occurs in Zagreb. The 1880 earthquake demolished the 13th century cathedral which today shines in a new look. Waiting eagerly for 2021…

Zagreb, Croatia’s northwestern capital, is distinguished by its 18th- and 19th-century Austro-Hungarian architecture. At its center, Upper Town is the site of the Gothic, twin-spired Zagreb Cathedral and 13th-century St. Mark’s Church, with a colorfully tiled roof

This is an emerging story and will be updated.