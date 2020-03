COVID-19 cases by Country, Provinces or US States

Currently, 304,544 cases of Coronavirus are reported throughout the world. COVID-19 has no borders. Therefore it makes sense to look at the numbers by regions or states. It’s estimated more than 80% of all infected got the virus from someone who didn’t know he or she was infected.

With testing options rare or sometimes not even available, it’s important to assume you carry the virus. It means to stay home and not venture out on the streets. Keep the virus for yourself.

Here are infections sorted by regions and not necessarily only by countries.

67,800 confirmed Hubei China

53,578 confirmed Italy

25,374 confirmed Spain

22,213 confirmed Germany

20,610 confirmed Iran

14,282 confirmed France France

11,710 confirmed New York US

8,799 confirmed Korea, South

6,575 confirmed Switzerland

5,018 confirmed United Kingdom United Kingdom

3,631 confirmed Netherlands Netherlands

2,815 confirmed Belgium

2,814 confirmed Austria

2,118 confirmed Norway

1,793 confirmed Washington US

1,763 confirmed Sweden

1,400 confirmed Guangdong China

1,364 confirmed California US

1,327 confirmed New Jersey US

1,326 confirmed Denmark Denmark

1,280 confirmed Portugal

1,273 confirmed Henan China

1,236 confirmed Zhejiang China

1,183 confirmed Malaysia

1,021 confirmed Brazil

1,018 confirmed Hunan China

1,007 confirmed Japan

995 confirmed Czechia

990 confirmed Anhui China

935 confirmed Jiangxi China

883 confirmed Israel

788 confirmed Michigan US

785 confirmed Ireland

765 confirmed Shandong China

753 confirmed Illinois US

730 confirmed Pakistan

712 confirmed Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

670 confirmed Luxembourg

670 confirmed Turkey

659 confirmed Florida US

631 confirmed Jiangsu China

585 confirmed Louisiana US

581 confirmed Texas US

576 confirmed Chongqing China

542 confirmed Sichuan China

537 confirmed Chile

536 confirmed Poland

530 confirmed Greece

525 confirmed Massachusetts US

523 confirmed Finland

507 confirmed Georgia US

506 confirmed Ecuador

504 confirmed Beijing China

484 confirmed Heilongjiang China

481 confirmed Qatar

473 confirmed Iceland

450 confirmed Indonesia

436 confirmed New South Wales Australia

432 confirmed Singapore

424 confirmed British Columbia Canada

411 confirmed Thailand

396 confirmed Pennsylvania US

394 confirmed Shanghai China

392 confirmed Saudi Arabia

390 confirmed Colorado US

383 confirmed Slovenia

377 confirmed Ontario Canada

371 confirmed Tennessee US

367 confirmed Romania

330 confirmed India

319 confirmed Hebei China

318 confirmed Peru

307 confirmed Philippines

306 confirmed Estonia

306 confirmed Russia

305 confirmed Bahrain

303 confirmed Fujian China

294 confirmed Egypt

282 confirmed Wisconsin US

273 confirmed Hong Kong China

254 confirmed Guangxi China

253 confirmed North Carolina US

248 confirmed Shaanxi China

248 confirmed Ohio US

240 confirmed South Africa

229 confirmed Victoria Australia

221 confirmed Queensland Australia

214 confirmed Iraq

206 confirmed Croatia

203 confirmed Mexico

200 confirmed Panama

196 confirmed Colombia

195 confirmed Alberta Canada

194 confirmed Connecticut US

193 confirmed Maryland US

187 confirmed Lebanon

181 confirmed Quebec Canada

178 confirmed Slovakia

176 confirmed Yunnan China

176 confirmed Kuwait

171 confirmed Serbia

171 confirmed South Carolina US

168 confirmed Hainan China

163 confirmed Bulgaria

161 confirmed Nevada US

160 confirmed Armenia

158 confirmed Argentina

156 confirmed Virginia US

153 confirmed Taiwan*

153 confirmed United Arab Emirates

146 confirmed Guizhou China

144 confirmed San Marino

140 confirmed Mississippi US

139 confirmed Algeria

138 confirmed Minnesota US

137 confirmed Tianjin China

136 confirmed Utah US

134 confirmed Gansu China

133 confirmed Shanxi China

131 confirmed Alabama US

128 confirmed Indiana US

126 confirmed Liaoning China

124 confirmed Latvia

122 confirmed Arkansas US

118 confirmed Arizona US

117 confirmed Costa Rica

114 confirmed Oregon US

112 confirmed Dominican Republic

110 confirmed Uruguay

103 confirmed Hungary

96 confirmed Morocco

94 confirmed Vietnam

93 confirmed Bosnia and Herzegovina

93 confirmed Jilin China

92 confirmed Faroe Islands Denmark

90 confirmed Western Australia Australia

88 confirmed Andorra

87 confirmed Kentucky US

85 confirmed Jordan

85 confirmed North Macedonia

84 confirmed Cyprus

83 confirmed Brunei

83 confirmed Lithuania

80 confirmed Moldova

77 confirmed Sri Lanka

77 confirmed District of Columbia US

76 confirmed Albania

76 confirmed Belarus

76 confirmed Xinjiang China

75 confirmed Inner Mongolia China

75 confirmed Ningxia China

74 confirmed Missouri US

73 confirmed Malta

70 confirmed Maine US

70 confirmed Venezuela

68 confirmed Iowa US

67 confirmed South Australia Australia

66 confirmed Rhode Island US

64 confirmed Burkina Faso

60 confirmed Tunisia

57 confirmed Kansas US

55 confirmed New Hampshire US

53 confirmed Azerbaijan

53 confirmed Cambodia

53 confirmed Guadeloupe

53 confirmed Kazakhstan

53 confirmed Oklahoma US

52 confirmed New Zealand

52 confirmed Oman

49 confirmed Georgia

49 confirmed Trinidad and Tobago

49 confirmed Diamond Princess US

47 confirmed Senegal

47 confirmed Ukraine

45 confirmed Reunion

45 confirmed Delaware US

43 confirmed New Mexico US

43 confirmed Uzbekistan

38 confirmed Nebraska US

37 confirmed Liechtenstein

37 confirmed Hawaii US

36 confirmed Idaho US

32 confirmed Martinique

32 confirmed Channel Islands United Kingdom

29 confirmed Vermont US

28 confirmed North Dakota US

27 confirmed Cameroon

26 confirmed Saskatchewan Canada

25 confirmed Bangladesh

24 confirmed Afghanistan

24 confirmed Honduras

23 confirmed Congo (Kinshasa)

23 confirmed Grand Princess US

23 confirmed Wyoming US

22 confirmed Nigeria

21 confirmed Nova Scotia Canada

21 confirmed Cuba

21 confirmed Montana US

21 confirmed Puerto Rico US

19 confirmed Bolivia

19 confirmed Ghana

18 confirmed Manitoba Canada

18 confirmed Macau China

18 confirmed Qinghai China

18 confirmed French Guiana

18 confirmed Paraguay

17 confirmed New Brunswick Canada

17 confirmed Guatemala

17 confirmed Rwanda

16 confirmed Tasmania Australia

16 confirmed Jamaica

16 confirmed Togo

15 confirmed French Polynesia France

15 confirmed Alaska US

15 confirmed Guam US

14 confirmed Cote d’Ivoire

14 confirmed Kyrgyzstan

14 confirmed Mauritius

14 confirmed Montenegro

14 confirmed South Dakota US

13 confirmed Maldives

11 confirmed Monaco

10 confirmed Grand Princess Canada

10 confirmed Mongolia

10 confirmed Gibraltar United Kingdom

9 confirmed Australian Capital Territory Australia

9 confirmed Ethiopia

8 confirmed West Virginia US

7 confirmed Guyana

7 confirmed Kenya

7 confirmed Mayotte

7 confirmed Seychelles

6 confirmed Barbados

6 confirmed Newfoundland and Labrador Canada

6 confirmed Equatorial Guinea

6 confirmed Tanzania

6 confirmed United States Virgin Islands US

5 confirmed Aruba Netherlands

4 confirmed Bahamas, The

4 confirmed New Caledonia France

4 confirmed St Martin France

4 confirmed Gabon

4 confirmed Suriname

3 confirmed Northern Territory Australia

3 confirmed Cabo Verde

3 confirmed Central African Republic

3 confirmed Congo (Brazzaville)

3 confirmed El Salvador

3 confirmed Saint Barthelemy France