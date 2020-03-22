Nigeria closed for COVID-19: African Tourism Board hailed decision

The African Tourism Board has hailed the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to shut down all international airports in the country banning all inbound and outbound flights for one month with effect from Monday, March 23rd, 2020. Restrictions are due to end on April 23rd, 2020. Essential and Emergency flights will be allowed.

The headquarters of the African Tourism Board in Pretoria received this update from its Nigerian Ambassador Abigail Olagbaye.

On March 16 the African Tourism Board had urged African economies to shut its borders as part of measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The organization, therefore, applauds this bold and decisive step taken by the Nigerian government.

With the rapid responses by African governments to brace up for impact and mitigate the rising number of Covid 19 incidences across the continent, it is strongly believed that though Africa may suffer in the short term, it shall successfully tackle this virus outbreak to prosper in the long run.

The African Tourism Board has just launched the Covid 19 Tourism Task Force for Africa led by Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation UNWTO.

The task force will chart a recovery pathway and map out plans and recommendations for the resuscitation of the continent’s tourism industry.