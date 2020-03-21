LATAM repatriates 3,370 people to return to their home countries

LATAM Airlines Group has operated 19 international repatriation flights between March 19 and noon today (March 21), enabling 3,370 people to return to their home countries. By March 23, the airline group estimates that this number could reach 7,000 or more, as it continues to schedule additional flights to meet the needs of passengers.

LATAM continues to work with the authorities of different nation states to obtain special operating permits to transport passengers who are unable to return home due to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

For passengers who need to return to their countries of residence, the company has provided an online form, where they can register. LATAM is also contacting its passengers as the date of their special repatriation flights approaches.

Flights operated to date:

March 19:

LA1164 Rapa Nui-Santiago

LA2500 Santiago-Lima

March 20:

LA1164 Rapa Nui-Santiago

LA1162 Rapa Nui-Santiago

LA9450 São Paulo-Lima

LA9451 Lima-São Paulo

LA9455 London-São Paulo

LA1137 Miami-Bogotá

LA1137 Bogotá-Santiago

LA2489 Miami-Lima

LA1120 Sydney-Santiago

LA1116 Santiago-Cusco

LA1115 Cusco-Santiago

LA9461 Santa Cruz-São Paulo

LA1232 Santiago-Punta Cana

For the remainder of today (March 21), 17 additional repatriation flights have been scheduled so far, subject to approval by the authorities. New flights will be announced as and when the necessary permits become available.