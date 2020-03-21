Hard Rock International closes properties in US and abroad

Hard Rock International announced that effective March 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST, it will temporarily close all company-owned Hard Rock Cafe locations internationally, and select Hard Rock Hotel and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino locations in the U.S. and abroad.

The safety and security of guests, team members and their families is, and has always been, Hard Rock’s highest priority. Over the past several weeks, Hard Rock properties have operated by working closely with safety and health agencies to align with local, state, federal and global public health guidelines in response to COVID-19.

These closures will support local, state and international efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus through social distancing. Hard Rock International will pay employees at company-owned locations for two weeks following the closure date.