US airline CEOs urging swift Congress action on bipartisan aid package

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the U.S. airlines, today issued a letter from leading airline CEOs – both passenger and cargo – urging US Congress to move swiftly to pass a bipartisan bill with worker payroll protections to protect and preserve the industry’s 750,000 direct employees.

“Unless worker payroll protection grants are passed immediately, many of us will be forced to take draconian measures such as furloughs,” states the letter.

“The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated. It is urgent and unprecedented.”