New Director of Tourism appointed for Turks & Caicos Islands

The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board has announced the appointment of Pamela Ewing as Director of Tourism.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Ralph Higgs congratulated Ms. Ewing on her appointment and stated, “The Ministry of Tourism welcomes the appointment of Ms. Pamela Ewing as Director of Tourism and as Minister I am confident that she will continue to be an excellent brand ambassador for the destination. Her track record and standing throughout the industry and among our travel partners is exemplary and the TCI stands to benefit tremendously from her leadership in one of the most important sectors in our country. The entire country is pulling for you”.

Chairman of the Tourist Board Mrs. Adelphine Pitter commented, “The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Ms. Pamela Ewing as the new Director of Tourism after a thorough recruitment process and review of 15 applicants. Ms. Ewing brings a wealth of expertise to the role having spent fifteen years representing the destination in the US market. We look forward to working with Ms. Ewing to execute strategic plans to promote and position the Turks and Caicos Islands as the premier vacation destination in the Caribbean”.

On the announcement of her appointment, Ms. Ewing stated, “I am grateful for the privilege to be appointed Director of Tourism for my beautiful Turks and Caicos Islands! I look forward to being able to continue the development of brand TCI to the next stage. We will continue working with our industry stakeholders and my team to improve our luxury five star brand, which you all know and love. I am excited for what is to come!”

An accomplished professional with over 20 years of success across the travel, hospitality, and marketing industries, Pamela Ewing brings a thorough array of knowledge and experience to her role as Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board. Ewing’s career has been defined by a passion for tourism – her innate ability to leverage partnerships and identify marketing and sales strategies has resulted in monumental brand growth and transformation.

Ewing joined the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board in 2004 as Regional Marketing Manager, and was instrumental in establishing an office in New York; creating a global brand presence for the Turks and Caicos Islands; and producing dynamic marketing campaigns, which amplified tangible aspects of the brand including “World’s Best Beach” and positioned the Islands as one of the most accessible destinations for short- and long-term stays. Ewing’s dedication and diligence have established the Turks and Caicos Islands as a top luxury destination for travelers worldwide. Previously, Ewing held positions at notable luxury resorts including the iconic Hotel Del Coronado, and Management roles at Grace Bay Club and Point Grace Resort & Spa. In addition, she owned and managed the sales and marketing company, ELP which represented clients in Europe including Italy and Greece.

Following her time at San Diego Mesa College, where she obtained an associate degree in Hospitality Management, Ewing attended Rutgers University and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in General Management. She has also been admitted to the prestigious Georgetown University for her Masters in Internal Business and Policy.

Ewing hails from Turks and Caicos Islands and is mother to four sons, Benjamin, Ryan, Lyndon, and James.

Ms. Ewing assumes office effectively on April 1st, 2020.