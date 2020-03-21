Italy orders new restrictions to stop the COVID-19 pandemic

New restrictions across Italy to counter and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus have been adopted tonight with an order signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. “It is necessary to do even more to contain the infection,” said the minister. “Ensuring effective social distancing is fundamental to fighting the spread of the virus. Everyone’s behavior is essential to winning the battle”.

The following are the measures established in the ordinance, which will be valid until March 25:

public access to parks, villas, play areas and public gardens is prohibited;

it is not allowed to carry out recreational or outdoor activities; it is still allowed to carry out individual motor activities in the vicinity of one’s home, provided that, in any case, respecting the distance of at least one meter from each other person;

the food and beverage service establishments, located inside the railway and lake stations, as well as in the service and refueling areas, are closed, with the exception of those located along the motorways, which can only sell take-away products to be combined with the outside the premises;

those located in hospitals and airports remain open, with the obligation to ensure compliance with the interpersonal distance of at least one meter in any case;

on holidays, as well as on those days that immediately precede or follow such days, any movement to homes other than the main one, including the second houses used for holidays, is prohibited.

The decision to reopen the schools could be canceled for the 2020 calendar year