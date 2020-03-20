Illinois joins California and New York, goes on COVID-19 lockdown

Illinois has joined California and New York today, when Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a “stay-at-home” order for the residents of the state. The order goes in effect on Saturday, March 21 at 5pm and will last through April 7. Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs, the governor said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

The governors of California, New York and Illinois issued lockdown orders in a bid to prevent the type of onslaught that has caused the health system in southern Europe to collapse. The lockdowns encompass the three biggest cities in America — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

