List of riskiest regions for COVID-19

Travel Risk Intelligence has issued an evaluation of countries and regions and the level of risk in regards to COVID-19.

The list is evaluating different regions in the United States instead of the entire country. It also is not taking small countries like San Marino or Vatican City in separate consideration and includes them within Italy.

This puts regions like California, New York into the High Risk region, but the rest of the United States remains in the medium risk category.

COVID-19 RISK LEVEL EXTREME

▪ China ▪ France ▪ Germany ▪ Iran ▪ Italy ▪ Spain

COVID-19 RISK LEVEL HIGH

▪ Albania ▪ Algeria ▪ Angola ▪ Argentina ▪ Austria ▪ Belgium ▪ Bermuda ▪ Bolivia ▪ Cameroon ▪ Canada ▪ Central African Republic ▪ Chad ▪ Chile ▪ Colombia ▪ Costa Rica ▪ Czech Republic ▪ Denmark ▪ Ecuador ▪ Egypt: Red Sea ▪ Estonia ▪ Finland ▪ Greece ▪ Guatemala ▪ Guinea-Bissau ▪ Honduras ▪ Hungary ▪ Iceland ▪ Iraq ▪ Ireland ▪ Jordan ▪ Kuwait ▪ Latvia ▪ Lebanon ▪ Lithuania ▪ Libya ▪ Liechtenstein ▪ Luxembourg ▪ Mauritius ▪ Mauritania ▪ Mongolia ▪ Montenegro ▪ Netherlands ▪ New Caledonia ▪ Niger ▪ Panama ▪ Paraguay ▪ Peru ▪ Philippines: Metro Manila ▪ Poland ▪ Portugal ▪ Puerto Rico ▪ Qatar ▪ Russia ▪ Rwanda ▪ Sao Tome & Principe ▪ Saudi Arabia ▪ Senegal ▪ Slovakia ▪ Slovenia ▪ Somalia ▪ South Korea ▪ Svalbard and Jan Mayen ▪ Sweden ▪ Switzerland ▪ Taiwan ▪ Tunisia ▪ Turkey ▪ USA: California; New York Metro Area ▪ Venezuela ▪ West Bank and Gaza ▪ Yemen

COVID-19 RISK LEVEL MEDIUM

▪ Afghanistan ▪ Andorra ▪ Armenia ▪ Aruba ▪ Australia ▪ Azerbaijan ▪ Bahrain ▪ Bangladesh ▪ Belarus ▪ Benin ▪ Bhutan ▪ Bosnia-Herzegovina ▪ Botswana ▪ Brazil ▪ Brunei ▪ Bulgaria ▪ Cape Verde ▪ Cayman Islands ▪ Congo-Brazzaville ▪ Côte d’Ivoire ▪ Croatia ▪ Cyprus ▪ Djibouti ▪ Dominican Republic ▪ DRC ▪ Egypt ▪ El Salvador ▪ Equatorial Guinea ▪ Gabon ▪ Georgia ▪ Greenland ▪ Guyana ▪ Hong Kong ▪ Haiti ▪ India ▪ Indonesia ▪ Japan ▪ Kazakhstan ▪ Kosovo ▪ Kyrgyzstan ▪ Liberia ▪ Malaysia ▪ Maldives ▪ Malta ▪ Moldova ▪ Monaco ▪ Morocco ▪ Myanmar ▪ Nepal ▪ New Zealand ▪ North Korea ▪ North Macedonia ▪ Norway ▪ Oman ▪ Pakistan ▪ Papua New Guinea ▪ Philippines ▪ Romania ▪ San Marino ▪ Serbia ▪ Sierra Leone ▪ South Africa ▪ Sri Lanka ▪ Sudan ▪ Suriname ▪ Syria ▪ Tajikistan ▪ Trinidad and Tobago ▪ Ukraine ▪ United Arab Emirates ▪ United Kingdom ▪ Unites States of America ▪ Uruguay ▪ Uzbekistan ▪ Vietnam



Riskline on COVID-19

Recent preventive activities in the world include:

From 23 March, Brazil will bar entry to anyone from the EU, UK, Norway, South Korea, China, Switzerland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Australia, Japan and Malaysia, without a valid residency/work permit.

▪ From 22 March, all travelers from Europe to South Korea will be tested for COVID-19 infection and made to self-isolate for 14 days at home or at a government-approved facility.

▪ On 20 March, Argentina ordered a nationwide lockdown until 31 March, requiring people to self-quarantine at home and prohibiting non-essential movement outdoors.

▪ Australia and New Zealand suspended entry for all foreign nationals and non-residents into the country until further notice effective from 20 March.

▪ California, USA, issued a stay-at-home order on 19 March for residents across the state to avoid non-essential movement outdoors until further notice.

▪ From 19 March, Hong Kong announced that all arriving travelers will undergo mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days.

▪ After suspending international flights, Saudi Arabia suspended all domestic flights, buses and taxis until at least 3 April. Qatar instituted similar controls on local public transport; non-essential businesses and public offices were also closed in Lebanon, Iraq and Kuwait.

▪ In Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador land borders were closed from 19 March , and long-distance transport and flights were suspended. Borders were also closed to foreign nationals in Argentina, Chile, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru and Paraguay.

▪ European Union (EU) authorities suspended arrivals from outside the EU to Schengen Area countries for 30 days.

▪ Cameroon closed its land, sea and air borders to all foreign visitors on 18 March until further notice.

▪ As of 18 March, an overnight curfew from 18:00 to 06:00 local time was in effect in Tunisia, amid a nationwide lockdown.

▪ Malaysia announced that all international flights were suspended from 18 March and foreign arrivals will be barred from entering the country through at least 31 March.

▪ Spain and Germany announced the reintroduction of border screening measures from 17 March.

▪ American Airlines (AA) canceled the majority of its flights from the US to Europe and Asia due to low demand and travel restrictions, following competitor Delta Air Lines.