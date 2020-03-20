Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson in tears when delivering most difficult announcement ever

There is nothing worse than telling highly valuable associated, people that are the heart of this company, that their roles are being impacted by events completely outside of their control was part of the message delivered by Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson today. “The COVID-19 epidemic has a larger financial impact on Marriott than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined. Our business is like nothing ever before COVID-19,” said Sorenson, adding that the financial effect is worse than 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2009 combined.

It is an outstanding example of leadership to be used by all CEOs. When explaining this effect on their respected employees, Sorenson shares the thoughts of many of all members. Sorenson, who’s battling pancreatic cancer, a fact that made some staffers worried about because of the optics, he said. He reassured employees that his appearance was what was to be expected.

To solve the common crisis that we face, I feel good and my team and I concentrate 100%,” Sorenson said.

If in times of crisis you ever wondered how exceptional leadership looks, watch this video. Compassionately and transparently conveyed and expressed from the heart extremely difficult decisions.