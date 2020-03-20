Canceled: Farnborough International Airshow latest victim of coronavirus

Organizers of Farnborough International Airshow in UK today announced that they were ‘forced’ to cancel the show due to global COVID-19 crisis.

Confirming the cancellation of the event on Friday afternoon, the organizers said that they understood the news would come as a blow to the international aerospace industry, but the health and safety of attendees came first. It was scheduled for July 20, but will now be pushed back to 2022.

The cancellation of the famous event, which gives a platform to the aerospace and military industries, is a bitter blow for both British defense exporters and the aviation sector as a whole, with airlines left reeling following the global pandemic, resulting in the almost-total cessation of international air travel.