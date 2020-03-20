Canceled: Farnborough International Airshow latest victim of coronavirus
Organizers of Farnborough International Airshow in UK today announced that they were ‘forced’ to cancel the show due to global COVID-19 crisis.
Confirming the cancellation of the event on Friday afternoon, the organizers said that they understood the news would come as a blow to the international aerospace industry, but the health and safety of attendees came first. It was scheduled for July 20, but will now be pushed back to 2022.
The cancellation of the famous event, which gives a platform to the aerospace and military industries, is a bitter blow for both British defense exporters and the aviation sector as a whole, with airlines left reeling following the global pandemic, resulting in the almost-total cessation of international air travel.
The airshow usually attracts around 80,000 trade visitors, with close to $200 billion of orders placed there in 2018.
It’s the latest high-profile event to be cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The iconic Glastonbury music festival, as well as football’s Euro 2020 Championship and Eurovision song contest have all been taken off the sporting and cultural calendar for this year.