Japanese Olympic Committee official: 2020 Tokyo Olympics must be delayed

A senior Japanese Olympic Committee official today said that Tokyo Olympics should be delayed.

“It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes can’t be well prepared,” Kaori Yamaguchi, a Japanese Olympic Committee executive board member, told the Nikkei daily, adding her voice to a growing chorus calling for Tokyo 2020 to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yamaguchi won a bronze medal for judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She is the first JOC board member to openly call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games