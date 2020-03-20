Tour Operator Focus Asia has travelers back

The tour operator today told eTurboNews: All our operations offices are continuing to work as usual and will contact clients with alternative suggestions when necessary. We are ready for any of the questions you may have. If you require more information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Travel Updates

Indonesia

The Indonesian Government has announced that the 3 Gili Islands will be closed for the next 14 days. All boats between the islands and Bali have been told to suspend their services.

Borobudur Temple will be closed until the 29th of March for disinfection.

Mount Bromo will be closed until the 31st of March.

Laos:

The government of Laos has announced that travelers who are unable to leave Laos because of the COVID-19 outbreak, can extend their tourist visa at the provincial immigration offices.

The fee would be the same as for a regular extension, and the process would take 24 hours.

Thailand

Visa Requirements

Starting from the 22nd of March at 00h00, the following measures will be in effect in Thailand:

For foreign nationals:

All passengers must be able to produce a Health Certificate certifying that they are not infected. This document must be issued within 72hours of the departure time.

All passengers must have health insurance for minimum medical coverage of 100 000 USD in Thailand and covers the treatment of COVID-19.

Thai Nationals returning to Thailand:

All passengers must be able to produce a Health Certificate certifying that they are fit to fly.

All passengers must have a letter issued by the Royal Thai Embassy, Thai Consular Office or Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom of Thailand certifying that the passenger is Thai National returning to Thailand.

If a passenger is unable to present these documents at check-in, the air operator is not allowed to issue a boarding pass.

Passengers transiting through Thailand are not required to produce a health certificate. We do suggest to check with your airline before departure. Only passengers who have not been in affected countries are allowed to transit in Thailand. Total transit time can not exceed 12 hours.