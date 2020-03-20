Travel Partnership consortium are pooling resources to get people home

Fifteen business travel management companies, who belong to the Focus Travel Partnership consortium, are pooling resources to provide an emergency repatriation service for any travelers urgently wanting to return home to the UK, called ‘Helping You Get Home.’

Focus Travel Partnership CEO Abby Penston said: “The travel landscape is incredibly complex at the moment. With airlines canceling routes and grounding aircraft due to the rapidly changing government advisories, our partners are telling us that they are experiencing a surge in demand from consumers, who are finding it difficult to make their own travel arrangements and are needing to return home. Many of these requests are not easy to fulfill, but our partners, who have live-data feeds on the status of airlines and who are used to fulfilling complicated customer requirements, are specialists and are the right experts best-placed to help out.

“This is why we are rolling out this service to the wider public, not just to corporate travelers.

“Many of our business travel agents also have leisure divisions, and these teams can dedicate time to helping those who need to get back to the UK. So, whether you are traveling for business or leisure or you have been on a five-star luxury trip, or are backpacking around the world and are having problems getting home, we can help.”

Focus Travel Partnership is the leading business travel consortium for the independent sector and has 60 members with a turnover of a £1 billion. Focus Travel Partnership is a member of the Business Travel Association and partners are required to be members of Advantage Travel and most are ABTA Members and have ATOL licenses too.

Access the Focus Repatriation Service online or call+44 (0)330 1072992